Husker notes: 'Fluid' recruiting, depth on the lines and a steamy weather forecast

LINCOLN — Recruiting will pick back up soon as the August dead period gives way to official visits and open dialogue between prospects and colleges in September.

But for the moment, all of it is on the backburner for the Nebraska coaching staff.

“Right now our focus is Illinois,” NU running backs coach Ryan Held said. “We’ve got to get Illinois. It’s all about Illinois.”

Held — also the program’s recruiting coordinator — said many of the particulars for the 2022 class and beyond remain unclear. Nebraska has nine commits for 2022, but may not add more than five or so more before signing day because of uncertainty about next year’s super seniors and the always-moving target of the transfer portal.

Sports Illustrated reported last week that the NCAA is considering a potential expansion of the 25-person scholarship limit as a way for teams to replace players lost to the portal. Held said NU hasn’t yet explored that possibility internally.

“I think it’s fluid,” Held said. “We’re going to roll like normal and then adjust just to see how this thing goes.”