Husker notes: For Nebraska's defensive backs, there's 'no time to give praise'

"Before he got here, the COVID year, I think he was maybe on the couch eating a lot. He got big. When he came here he was out of shape. So we’ve got to get him back into shape, because it’s not high school, it’s the Big Ten. Once we get him in shape, get him conditioned right, he’s going to be unstoppable.”

Thomas (6-2, 285) once wondered if he had a role in Erik Chinander’s defense after coach Scott Frost took over. Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti believed he did, and taught him how to use his frame.

“He taught me how I could use my size and leverage to play,” Thomas said. “When he taught me that, that made my (confidence) go way higher.”

Give JoJo a rest

JoJo Domann almost never came off the field last year at outside linebacker, but Chinander said his snap count can’t be that hefty over a 12-game regular season. Chinander said NU has developed depth behind the senior known for his versatility in coverage and stopping the run. That includes freshman Isaac Gifford, redshirt freshman Javin Wright and a pair of walk-ons in sophomore Simon Otte and redshirt freshman John Bullock.