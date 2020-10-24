Husker notes: Fourth quarter offers view of possible future of Nebraska's offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The game was decided by the fourth quarter, so Nebraska rolled out a look that gave a glimpse at one possible future for the offense.
There was redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey taking the snap, running or pitching to redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins — a running back making his college debut. Blocking at left tackle was true freshman Turner Corcoran, with redshirt freshman Ethan Piper next to him at guard and junior Trent Hixson at center. Freshman receiver Alante Brown collected his first college catch for 16 yards in the game’s final seconds.
“Some of those young guys got in late in the game,” NU coach Scott Frost said afterward. “And every rep they get is valuable. We’ll keep bringing that whole group along.”
Thompkins, who ascended to Nebraska’s No. 2 back this fall after overcoming multiple serious knee injuries in high school, finished with four runs for 22 yards and a 10-yard reception. Sophomore Will Farniok briefly appeared at center for the fourth time in his young career midway through the game when Cam Jurgens left with an injury.
Redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart also made his first college start at right tackle, impressing the man next to him, senior right guard Matt Farniok.
“He showed a lot more confidence and he became a lot more comfortable as the game went on,” Farniok said. “That’s huge steps forward and he’s only going to get better from there. … He’s going to be a really good right tackle.”
Defensively, redshirt freshman Nick Henrich appeared on defense for the first time — at outside linebacker — after playing in one game last year on special teams. The Omaha Burke grad assisted on one tackle.
Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer (one tackle) and sophomore Quinton Newsome (four tackles, one forced fumble) also saw their roles increase markedly from 2019, especially after starting defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams were ejected for targeting in the second half.
Lots of new faces on special teams units
Freshman kicker Tyler Crawford was out for the game’s first kickoff before grad transfer Connor Culp handled duties from there — he recorded one touchback in four attempts.
The kickoff return unit saw Taylor-Britt back deep to start the game while Thompkins later made his Nebraska debut as a returner, as well. Newcomers in the group were tight end Travis Vokolek and linebacker Eveta Mauga-Clements. Simon Otte, Kade Warner, Wyatt Liewer, Chris Hickman, Brody Belt, Myles Farmer and freshmen Isaac Gifford and Ronald Delancey were there too.
Others playing special teams were Williams, Dedrick Mills, Garrett Snodgrass, Newsome, Henrich, Farmer and JoJo Domann.
Meanwhile, punter William Przystup made sure Ohio State’s punt-return game wasn’t a factor. The sophomore averaged 44.6 yards on five kicks, including one that settled inside the 20-yard line. The punting average is a jump from 2019 when the Huskers averaged 40.86 on punts.
Culp, who repeatedly hit 47-yard field goals in warmups with relative ease, connected on his only try of the game — a 22-yearder late in the third quarter. In 2019, the Huskers connected on 12 of 20 field goals. The LSU graduate transfer made both his point-after attempts.
Nebraska attempted three returns on kickoffs, all from redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson. He averaged 18 yards per try. The Huskers mostly elected to fair catch and set up the offense at the 25-yard line. Belt fair caught three kickoffs in the second and third quarters, and Wandale Robinson also fair caught a punt in the second half.
Huskers bring own “juice” in empty Horseshoe
There were moments when the Huskers looked around and realized just how odd the game atmosphere was.
But all that went away when the game began.
“It’s kind of crazy — you’re out there playing, but once that ball is hiked, it’s quiet,” NU senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “You just hear everybody running around and hitting.”
Official attendance was 1,344 — a number that included player parents, media, stadium personnel and the teams themselves. The crowd was dwarfed by 4,770 fan cutouts sold by the school and placed in clusters around the Horseshoe.
The last time Nebraska played in front of a crowd smaller than 10,000 was the 1962 Gotham Bowl. That game, set in miserable weather in coach Bob Devaney’s first season with the school, officially drew 6,166 but appeared far less.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the empty seats at OSU initially felt “a little weird,” as did the stretches between plays. Not so much when they were locked into assignments and actual play.
“Our guys were ready,” Martinez said. “We didn’t need any more juice than we already had.”
Miller said Ohio State did a good job pumping in fake crowd noise to simulate what various moments might sound like.
Said Miller: “When you’re running around, it kind of felt like a normal Saturday.”
Fumble leads to scoop and score
According to TeamRankings.com, Martinez had 20 fumbles coming into the 2020 season.
His 21st fumble, committed in the 52-17 loss to Ohio State, was one of the more costly fumbles of his career. Martinez lost the ball midway through the third quarter as NU trailed 31-14 after an OSU defender tugged hard at his arm. Cornerback Sevyn Banks scooped up the fumble and returned in 55 yards for a touchdown.
“I can’t turn over the football,” Martinez said.
It was one of NU’s two lost fumbles. Later in the game, McCaffrey also lost a fumble.
Lost quarterback fumbles have been a bugaboo for the program over many years. Taylor Martinez led the nation in fumbles in both 2011 and 2012. Tommy Armstrong had 10 of them in 2014. Adrian Martinez had 12 of them in 2018 and eight more last season.
The fumbles marred an otherwise strong day on the ground, guard Matt Farniok said.
“I think the run game went decent,” Farniok said. “I think we need to do a better job of hanging on to the ball. Turnovers. If you lose the turnover battle, it’s going to be hard for you to win. And I think we created the right type of movement, got the right leverages done, we just need to be better at holding on to the ball and making sure we can keep driving the guys downfield.”
Tight end goes down, stays out
After going down in the second quarter, senior tight end Jack Stoll — who has been generally durable over the course of his Husker career — did not return to the game. Stoll had to be helped off the field after he was hit on his knee by a Buckeye defender. Stoll held onto the pass long enough to hit the ground and get a first down for the Huskers.
Frost did not know Stoll's status after the game.
Buckeyes punch in a late one
Whether an apology after the fact means much, it’s not clear, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he was sorry for the Buckeyes punching in a late touchdown in their 52-17 win over Nebraska.
"If I had to do it over again I would take a knee,” Day said.
The second-year OSU coach was referring to the final touchdown, scored by OSU backup quarterback Jack Miller on fourth down as the game clock was winding under a minute. Ohio State could have kneeled, turned the ball over on downs and ended the game. Miller ran it in anyway.