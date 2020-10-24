Husker notes: Fourth quarter offers view of possible future of Nebraska's offense

Culp, who repeatedly hit 47-yard field goals in warmups with relative ease, connected on his only try of the game — a 22-yearder late in the third quarter. In 2019, the Huskers connected on 12 of 20 field goals. The LSU graduate transfer made both his point-after attempts.

Nebraska attempted three returns on kickoffs, all from redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson. He averaged 18 yards per try. The Huskers mostly elected to fair catch and set up the offense at the 25-yard line. Belt fair caught three kickoffs in the second and third quarters, and Wandale Robinson also fair caught a punt in the second half.

Huskers bring own “juice” in empty Horseshoe

There were moments when the Huskers looked around and realized just how odd the game atmosphere was.

But all that went away when the game began.

“It’s kind of crazy — you’re out there playing, but once that ball is hiked, it’s quiet,” NU senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “You just hear everybody running around and hitting.”

Official attendance was 1,344 — a number that included player parents, media, stadium personnel and the teams themselves. The crowd was dwarfed by 4,770 fan cutouts sold by the school and placed in clusters around the Horseshoe.