Husker notes: Freshman OL Teddy Prochazka is making a case for more playing time

LINCOLN — Not long ago Teddy Prochazka had two goals for his first college football season. Make a travel roster. And maybe crack the second-team offense.
The Nebraska offensive lineman accomplished the first objective last month when he watched the game at Illinois from the sidelines. He’s close on the second as the Huskers list him behind starter Turner Corcoran and Brant Banks at left tackle.
Coaches told him a couple of weeks ago he might even have an opportunity to appear in games this year. Their message to him: Don’t hold back.
“I just kind of took that and ran with it,” Prochazka said. “It brought me to here.”
Monday the former four-star prospect from Elkhorn South looked back on where “here” is. He saw 29 snaps late against Fordham and eight more against Buffalo.
His first play last Saturday he lined up on the left edge and didn’t have anyone around him to block as Nebraska ran in for a 1-yard touchdown. On another drive, he was on for one play as Adrian Martinez hit Samori Touré for a 68-yard touchdown.
Prochazka weighs around 310 pounds and aims to be around 325 by the beginning of next season. He’s shedding jitters and gaining confidence. Suddenly the possibility of playing more than four games — the maximum allowed to preserve his redshirt — seems realistic. He takes it week by week, never knowing if he’ll play until game day.
Scott Frost said Prochazka is “in the conversation” to be on the field more regularly. The freshman is athletic and moves well for his 6-foot-9 frame. He’s learning the offense quickly.
“He’s improving every day and he’s got a big upside,” Frost said. “So we’ll see how quickly we feel like he’s ready to go in and contribute.”
Prochazka said he’s been ready since his debut against Fordham, though apparently he wasn’t exuding the confidence he held that day.
“I feel like guys thought I was a lot less comfortable than I was,” Prochazka said. “Turner had faith in me — always. Some of the other guys were like, ‘Oh, don’t be nervous. Don’t be nervous.’ I’m like, ‘Guys, I feel okay. I feel good. I know what I’m doing.’”
Receiver depth tested
Nebraska got an unwanted test Saturday on how deep it can go with pass-catchers. The Huskers believed they fared well enough to do it again with success if necessary.
NU went into the second half against Buffalo without top tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek. Top receivers Oliver Martin, Omar Manning and Zavier Betts were unavailable too. Their status for Saturday at Oklahoma is unknown, though coach Scott Frost said no one is ruled out.
A variety of receivers filled in as needed. Tight end Chris Hickman caught three balls for 90 yards. Wideouts like Levi Falck and Wyatt Liewer played more of a complementary role as blockers in the run game.
“I thought the guys that came in did a really good job, played hard,” Frost said. “But those are some of our most talented skill guys and we need them back. I know they’re working hard to get back on the field.”
Liewer said NU can go deeper in the long term. Will Nixon and Alante Brown are playmakers, he said. Freshmen Kamonte Grimes, Latrell Neville and Shawn Hardy could factor in more as they learn the offense too. Quarterback Adrian Martinez said he has “faith” in whoever gets on the field, shorthanded or not.
“It’s just the fact that we can’t come at you with six guys now — it’s maybe four guys,” Liewer said. “If you go out there and you run five plays in a row and you’re really, really tired, you might not get a sub. That’s just part of it. But there’s plenty of guys in the room that can make plays and have experience now, so I have a lot of trust in who we’ve got.”
Morrison's Oklahoma homecoming
This weekend won’t be the first time Sevion Morrison hopes Oklahoma loses in front of its screaming fans.
The Husker running back grew up in Tulsa, where he watched the Sooners with multiple family members who attended the school.
“But I was always a Pokes guy,” Morrison said, referring to Oklahoma State. “I don’t know why.”
Yes, Morrison grew up an Oklahoma State fan, which added tension to his living room each November. Morrison watched Bedlam with his family every season, and no matter how much they ragged him, he remained loyal.
“The household can get a little wild,” Morrison said. “But I still stayed by OSU no matter what.”
Morrison expects several family members to be in Norman to watch him play this weekend. He’ll see a few friends on the field too.
Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields, also from Tulsa, shares a trainer with Morrison. They still text.
Morrison said the thread has been short on trash talk. Fields has offered support as Morrison fights for his place on Nebraska’s death chart.
But if Morrison meets his old friend in the open field Saturday, “Oh it’s on,” Morrison said. “There’s always competition (between us). It’s always been like that.”
O-line must be perfect
Left tackle Turner Corcoran isn’t satisfied with his play through three weeks. Corcoran said Monday he needs to “tighten up” and return to the form he enjoyed during spring ball.
“I just need to get better, from my perspective,” Corcoran said. “In the spring I was playing a lot better. Coming off an injury, it’s just not quite the same.”
Corcoran sat out most of fall camp with his mysterious ailment.
Right guard Matt Sichterman said the biggest challenge about returning from injury is adjusting to game speed. And against Oklahoma — which will be faster at every position than every team the Huskers have played so far — plays will develop quickly. That means the Huskers’ O-line also has to fix its mistakes quickly.
Running back Markese Stepp took responsibility for missing reads against Buffalo, which held Nebraska’s backs to 3.4 yards per carry. Sichterman and Corcoran owned their role in those shortcomings Monday. The running backs might’ve missed reads, but Sichterman said the linemen missed blocks. Corcoran said they didn’t communicate well enough.
Neither position group can afford to repeat those mistakes against the Sooners, who Sichterman called “very athletic.” One mistake can ruin a well-designed run play.
“To Markese’s point, (if) everyone’s doing their job and one guy makes a mistake, that costs our whole offense,” Sichterman said. “We’ve all got to do our job 100% of the time to make this thing work.”
Boerkircher gets first catch
Tight end Nate Boerkircher may not have expected to factor into Nebraska’s third game, even in the hours leading up to it, but he came in prepared just in case.
He ended up getting his game experience — and his first catch.
“You just always have to be ready,” Boerkircher said. “You know you may not play, you know you may get in there. One play can change everything.”
The second-year freshman entered the season fourth or fifth on the tight end depth chart. Veteran Travis Vokolek has not yet played due to injury, so redshirt freshman Chris Hickman and Northern Arizona transfer Chancellor Brewington have impressed when pressed into action.
And when starter Austin Allen went down with injury Saturday, Boerkircher had his number called to provide extra depth.
Boerkircher attended Aurora High School with Allen, who was three years ahead of him. Boerkircher cites Allen and Vokolek for helping him adjust to college as a walk-on. Whether it’s scheme or playbook knowledge, they’re quick to help.
“I think the tight end room needed guys like me and Chance to step up,” Boerkircher said. “And I think a big part of that, the leaders we have in the tight end room, Aus and Trav are great leaders and mentors, and they’ve played a large role in my development as a player so far.”
Boerkircher’s 7-yard reception in the first quarter came on a non-scoring drive.
“It’s a pretty big confidence-builder,” he said. “It’s one of those things where you got those jitters, and once you get it out of the way, it’s easier going forward.”
Quick hits
» Junior offensive lineman Matt Sichterman says Saturday’s game against Oklahoma is a huge opportunity for Nebraska’s offensive line to get better, and they’re excited for the challenge against OU’s athletic defense.
“This is one of those games where we can really show up and show everyone the team that we know we can be," Sichterman said.
» Liewer said he checked with officials who told him they “probably got the wrong number” after he was flagged for an offensive pass interference penalty that wiped out a 26-yard touchdown by Samori Touré. Liewer said the penalty was either on Levi Falck or Chris Hickman, who both also have jersey numbers in the 80s.
» Nebraska made a couple minor tweaks to its depth chart. Turner Corcoran is now the No. 1 left tackle by himself after previously sharing the role with Brant Banks. Touré was also added as the co-No. 1 punt returner with Oliver Martin and Cam Taylor-Britt.
Touré said he only began working at punt returner in the last couple weeks “just in case.” He previously returned punts in high school and sprinkled in a couple during his career at Montana.
“I have experience catching the ball,” Touré said. “That’s really what matters for us.”