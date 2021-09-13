Husker notes: Freshman OL Teddy Prochazka is making a case for more playing time

“I thought the guys that came in did a really good job, played hard,” Frost said. “But those are some of our most talented skill guys and we need them back. I know they’re working hard to get back on the field.”

Liewer said NU can go deeper in the long term. Will Nixon and Alante Brown are playmakers, he said. Freshmen Kamonte Grimes, Latrell Neville and Shawn Hardy could factor in more as they learn the offense too. Quarterback Adrian Martinez said he has “faith” in whoever gets on the field, shorthanded or not.

“It’s just the fact that we can’t come at you with six guys now — it’s maybe four guys,” Liewer said. “If you go out there and you run five plays in a row and you’re really, really tired, you might not get a sub. That’s just part of it. But there’s plenty of guys in the room that can make plays and have experience now, so I have a lot of trust in who we’ve got.”

Morrison's Oklahoma homecoming

This weekend won’t be the first time Sevion Morrison hopes Oklahoma loses in front of its screaming fans.

The Husker running back grew up in Tulsa, where he watched the Sooners with multiple family members who attended the school.