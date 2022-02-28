Husker notes: Garrett Nelson honing in loud leadership style for Nebraska

Linebacker Garrett Nelson, who had a strained voice during his press conference, said he’s spent this offseason and early spring trying to be one of the more vocal leaders on the team.

With the team losing veteran presence on the defensive side of the ball, like JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor-Britt, becoming a leader has been even more important for Nelson.

Lineman Ty Robinson said he’s been working on being a slightly different leader than Nelson, one that looks to lift the players up around him rather than being the super outgoing and vocal leader that Nelson is.

Husker running backs feeling energy from Bryan Applewhite

Running back Rahmir Johnson said the new coaching staff, particularly on offense, has been ready to get things done. He feels the team needed change and some new infusion after having so many close games that didn’t go Nebraska’s way in 2021.

New running back coach Bryan Applewhite has brought tons of energy to the running back room and is like “an uncle on the field,” Johnson said.

While contiuning to elevate his own game, Johnson looks to help other backs in the room do the same. ​

Sam McKewon Reporter - Nebraska athletics Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com

Jimmy Watkins