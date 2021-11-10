Husker notes: How assistant coach Sean Beckton could be a bridge to Nebraska's new offense

Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four of his offensive assistants but retained tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Why?

Frost rattled off four keys to being a good assistant: Coaching; mentoring; recruiting; getting guys to play well and execute.

“Sean Beckton is, I think, elite at all of those things,” Frost said. “And if we’re going to have any continuity with some of those things we’re doing on offense, we need some people here who know the scheme and can help take forward into the next step.”

Frost, in firing most of his assistants — including offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — said he’s open to doing something much different on offense. But Frost also likes what NU currently does on offense. Beckton can be a bridge between what Frost has done and what a new OC may want to do.

Beckton gave a blunt assessment of the offense in the week before NU’s game with Ohio State.