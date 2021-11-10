Husker notes: How assistant coach Sean Beckton could be a bridge to Nebraska's new offense

Nebraska coach Scott Frost fired four of his offensive assistants but retained tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Why?
Frost rattled off four keys to being a good assistant: Coaching; mentoring; recruiting; getting guys to play well and execute.
“Sean Beckton is, I think, elite at all of those things,” Frost said. “And if we’re going to have any continuity with some of those things we’re doing on offense, we need some people here who know the scheme and can help take forward into the next step.”
Frost, in firing most of his assistants — including offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — said he’s open to doing something much different on offense. But Frost also likes what NU currently does on offense. Beckton can be a bridge between what Frost has done and what a new OC may want to do.
Beckton gave a blunt assessment of the offense in the week before NU’s game with Ohio State.
“We’ve got to play just a little bit harder across the board, and we’ve got to focus in a little bit harder across the board,” Beckton said. “Our lapses have been killing us. Quarterback, running back, tight ends, receivers, O-line. Our lapses have caused us not to execute on plays that we can basically have scored on. I can count four to five, every single week, if somebody plays a little bit harder, or somebody has a little bit more focus, we’re sitting here 8-1, 7-2, better season — particularly just on offense."
Well-known name among interim Husker assistants
In the wake of the four firings, Frost elevated four support staff members to assistant coach as NU finishes out the season against Wisconsin and Iowa.
The interim running backs coach is familiar to all Husker fans: Ron Brown, the longtime assistant under Tom Osborne, Frank Solich and Bo Pelini who coached some of the best running backs in school history — Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah — in his final years as an assistant. Brown works as a senior offensive analyst for the team now.
At offensive line, Frost will rely on Frank Verducci, a senior offensive analyst who is a longtime college and NFL offensive line coach. He was part of the last nine seasons at Iowa under Hayden Fry.
Steve Cooper, in his fourth year with offensive quality control, will work with the quarterbacks. Cooper coordinated Portland State’s offense for three seasons before coming to NU to work for Frost.
Mike Cassano, another offensive analyst, will take the receivers. He’s worked with Frost for six years and has been an assistant at Massachusetts, Miami (Florida) and Florida International, among other schools.
Update on Domann
JoJo Domann’s career appears to be over at Nebraska, although Frost, when asked directly about Domann’s apparent surgery, declined to comment.
“I don’t want to comment on that out of respect to JoJo, I’m going to let him do that, make an announcement, I had that agreement with him,” Frost said. “Guys like him have poured so much and given so much to this university and this program that he kind of wanted to do it in his own way.”
Frost said no other players have chosen to opt out or leave or get surgery.
“This team is a high character team, they’ve got a lot of grit,” Frost said.
