Husker notes: Husker defenders 'take their game to the next level' in fall camp

A shorter, sluggish third practice of fall camp on Sunday gave way to a crisp, dialed-in fourth practice that went much longer into Monday morning.
“I thought they were really, really sharp,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I thought they competed well and the tempo was really good. I was really pleased today.”
Chinander’s defense, experienced and deep on all three levels, is able to talk “real football” in meetings instead of lingering too much on teaching young players.
“Global football knowledge, football formations, football plays,” Chinander said. “I think that’s helped the older guys especially take their game to the next level.”
NU is also experimenting with ways of being “very multiple” this fall.
“Three-man fronts, four-man fronts, even some true five-man fronts,” Chinander said, referring to a 46 Bear-style front Nebraska has used at times. “And then getting really creative in pass-rushing situations, because some of those interior guys can rush the edge and some of those inside guys, they can speed-rush a guard. It does give you flexibility in there.
"The biggest thing with that group is they all understand what we’re trying to get done and they’ve all been through the rigmarole for a while.”
Chinander said he looked at all of the sacks logged by Big Ten teams last season in an effort to study what works for pass rushes. The sacks tilted more toward pressure schemes than four-man pressures.
“You’ve got to be able to scheme some pressure,” Chinander said. “You’ve got to find a way to get guys home, and then when we rush four, we rush three, somebody’s just got to have the will to win.”
Quick hits
» Pheldarius Payne likes the way he uses his hands during the pass rush, but his first step has to be more explosive.
“During practice I’d look good, but when I’d go to the game, I was a step slow,” Payne said. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to work on that.'”
Payne said he plans to “key the ball” snapping more often in 2021, rather than reacting to the offensive tackle.
“I was watching the tackle, and that didn’t help at all,” Payne said.
» JoJo Domann is kind of a unicorn player, Chinander said, in that he’s a safety/nickel corner in an outside linebacker’s body. His backups, Isaac Gifford and Javin Wright, fit more of the defensive back mold.
Gifford is a little ahead of Wright at this point, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said.
“Isaac’s probably gotten a little more reps at this stage of the game,” Dawson said. “Isaac’s done a great job, not only at that position, but the core special teams. He’s in my ear all the time, ‘What about this technique? What about that technique?’ He’s taken a lot of pride in it. Hungry guy. ... No role’s too small for him.”
» Freshman defensive linemen Jailen Weaver and Ru’Quan Buckley look the part on Nebraska’s defense. Weaver, listed at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, looks every bit of that. Buckley (6-5, 290) enrolled early and is a little further along physically.
“They don’t look like 18-year-olds; they look like grown men,” Chinander said. “You’ve got to remember they’re still 18-year-olds and they’ve got to learn how to do things. Just their ability and their sheer size, that’s very promising.”
Weaver could play nose tackle and end. Buckley appears to be headed primarily for end.
