Husker notes: Husker defenders 'take their game to the next level' in fall camp

Chinander said he looked at all of the sacks logged by Big Ten teams last season in an effort to study what works for pass rushes. The sacks tilted more toward pressure schemes than four-man pressures.

“You’ve got to be able to scheme some pressure,” Chinander said. “You’ve got to find a way to get guys home, and then when we rush four, we rush three, somebody’s just got to have the will to win.”

Quick hits

» Pheldarius Payne likes the way he uses his hands during the pass rush, but his first step has to be more explosive.

“During practice I’d look good, but when I’d go to the game, I was a step slow,” Payne said. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to work on that.'”

Payne said he plans to “key the ball” snapping more often in 2021, rather than reacting to the offensive tackle.

“I was watching the tackle, and that didn’t help at all,” Payne said.

» JoJo Domann is kind of a unicorn player, Chinander said, in that he’s a safety/nickel corner in an outside linebacker’s body. His backups, Isaac Gifford and Javin Wright, fit more of the defensive back mold.