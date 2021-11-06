Husker notes: Huskers like JoJo Domann and Austin Allen face decisions about future

“I believe we did a great job,” Taylor-Britt said later. “They were supposed to go 49 a game. They got nowhere near 49.”

Henderson finished with 92 yards on 21 carries (4.4 per tote) and didn’t have a rush of longer than six yards until a burst of 11 and 22 on Ohio State’s final drive. The five-star prospect entered the day leading all high-usage running backs by averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

The Blackshirts got to freshman QB C.J. Stroud for a pair of interceptions. Stroud completed 36 of 54 passes for 405 yards, 240 of which went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on 15 snags.

NU almost forced a third takeaway that would have given the Huskers a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter when outside ‘backer Garrett Nelson stripped Stroud. But the Buckeyes recovered and eventually kicked the clinching field goal.

“We got caught in the act of being ourselves,” Nelson said. “That is what we do.”

“I want to say that we impressed ourselves,” Farmer said.

Frost said the overall effort might have been Blackshirts’ best outside of the second half against Michigan State. The team rarely busted and made tackles against top pro prospects.