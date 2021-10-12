Husker notes: Huskers' Minnesotans don't like the Gophers — 'at all'

Secondary thrives on familiarity

Deontai Williams is technically the one tasked with making defensive calls to teammates before the snap. But sometimes the Nebraska safety is beaten to the punch by his own cornerback.

The call is almost always the same either way.

“(Taylor-Britt) will do it before I even do it,” Williams said. “I just give him a nod, ‘Yep.’ That’s just playing with each other, having that bond with each other, understanding and learning the playbook as well as we did when we came here in 2018.”

The veteran Husker secondary has developed a shorthand that is blooming after years of reps together. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said it has enabled them to occasionally pull out a “tool” that NU doesn’t practice when they identify certain splits or receiver formations during a game.

The Huskers rank 33rd nationally in pass efficiency defense and have allowed just six passing touchdowns in seven games while rarely getting beat deep.

“Their communication is high,” Chinander said. “They’re letting people know what’s going on.”