Husker notes: Injuries forcing Nebraska to consider different spring game format

A spate of injuries – both before and during spring camp – have forced Frost and his coaches to consider a different spring game format from the usual two-team approach.

Typically, NU splits the roster into Red and White teams, which then compete against each other with few players swapping teams. This year, Nebraska may go with the offense/defense model, where the NU offense is one team and the defense is the other.

The format was last used by former Husker coach Bo Pelini in 2014 with a modified scoring system. The Red offense beat the White defense 55-46 that day.

“I don’t like that – I’d rather have two teams playing each other trying to win a football game,” Frost said. “We just have so many guys at a couple positions who are nicked up that it’s going to make it hard to field two teams without guys running back and forth to the sidelines.”

Frost wants the spring game to be “competitive and fun.” When asked if he’d create “extra incentives” for winners and losers – like Michigan did over the weekend – Frost demurred.

“Yeah, I don’t care what they’re doing,” Frost said. “We’ll figure out the best thing for us.”

Frost pushing more aggressive run style

Big runs in the Big Ten may be hard to achieve, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said after Monday’s spring football practice, but the Huskers are committed, he said, to creating more of them.

It’s one reason why NU changed its blocking scheme to a more aggressive, move-guys-off-the-ball style that should give running backs bigger creases through which to run.

“We’ve been at or near the top of rushing in the Big Ten quite a few years, but I think we can be better, and that’s one area where I really do see improvement,” Frost said. “The way the line’s blocking, the way the backs are hitting it. A combination of efficient run blocking and talent and vision in the back end helps that. You can scheme as many things up as you want but, at the end of the day, you’ve got to have a back who can hit it. I do see vast improvement in those areas.”

Anthony Grant, Jaquez Yant and returning starter Rahmir Johnson have emerged, according to closed scrimmage observers, as the top three backs, with freshman Gabe Ervin rehabbing from injury.

Transfer running back Anthony Grant showing playmaking abilities

Some days Anthony Grant feels like the fifth-year college football player that he is. Other days he’s the new guy in a room full of running backs who already know the rigors of the Big Ten.

Somewhere between veteran and newcomer is where Grant finds himself this spring. He’s proven he can make plays – 1,730 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns and being named NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year last season at New Mexico Military Institute cemented that status. The learning curve now is soaking in a new scheme and fresh playbook with the Huskers.

“I’m ready for everything thrown at me,” Grant said Monday.

Others agree that No. 23 has found his niche at a position where speedy sprinter Rahmir Johnson and big-bodied, 6-foot-2, 245-pound Jaquez Yant have also earned praise. Grant, at 5-11 and 210, is the shifty guy. The one who anticipates openings and takes off.

“Every time he busts a gap, he’s gone,” cornerback Tommi Hill said. “I be trying to get him, but that’s a dog right there, I admit it. … I’ve seen him hit a gap when it’s not even developed yet. So, yeah, he’s got vision.”

Coach Scott Frost said he expects the competition at running back to extend into the fall. The complexion will look a little different then, when second-year freshman Gabe Ervin will be closer to recovered from last fall’s torn ACL and touted newcomers Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson join the fray.

For now, Grant is capitalizing on the spring stage.

“Anthony’s in the process of learning but he’s doing some really good things,” Frost said. “He’s really quick, he can make people miss in the hole, has really good vision.”

Grant calls himself “an all-around playmaker,” something he showed as far back as 2018 when he appeared in every game with Florida State and handled most of the kick returning duties as well.

Saturday will be what he hopes is the first of many chances to show his comeback story has a few chapters left.

“I feel like I will play,” Grant said. “I’ll do everything in my power to help the team. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Amid a few hiccups, Huskers seeing progress in run game

Spring camp hiccups are to be expected when Nebraska is installing a new offense, lots of players are banged up and NU had to start its spring camp early because it wants to install new turf.

And the occasional hiccup is what head coach Scott Frost has seen so far in spring. NU heads into Saturday’s spring game with work to do, Frost said Monday, especially on offense.

“I didn’t think the offense had a great day today,” Frost said. “We just need to execute a little bit better. We’re doing some simple things a lot better.”

Frost said he saw progress in the run game this spring, particularly in the way NU’s offensive line comes off the ball. And he’s seen flashes with the passing game, although he wants to see more completions and more “consistency” from the quarterbacks. Frost declined to name Casey Thompson the starter, saying it’ll be clear to NU when it’s time to name a starter.

“As guys are learning new things, there’s a hundred things they have to know, from protections and where their hots (routes) are and how to change protection and where their progression is, where their eyes should be based on coverages,” Frost said. “I think all that leads to a higher completion percentage. I think there’s more work to be done here.”

LSU transfer Trey Palmer bringing confident nature to Lincoln

Two minute-drill? Try two plays.

That’s all Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer needed to score in a recent situational dill. Palmer told coaches to throw him a deep pass.

“Two plays later, we threw a deep ball, and it was over,” NU coach Scott Frost said.

That’s the confidence Palmer, a transfer from LSU and former 5-star prospect, brings to NU’s receiving room. The junior believes it’s required to succeed in Division-I football, and he hopes his teammates adopt his “dog” mentality.

“You’ve got to be a dog in this sport,” Palmer said. “I’m just that dog. It’s in me, it’s not on me.”

DeShon Singleton adjusting to Nebraska way of life

One of the newest members of the Nebraska secondary – safety DeShon Singleton – is adjusting to the Nebraska way both on and off the field.

Singleton, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College and a Louisiana native, feels he’s come a long way in learning the playbook.

“Everything’s becoming second nature now, and I am starting to play fast.”

One of the things he’s enjoyed about coming to a Big Ten program is the number of coaches and amenities available to the players.

“Everything is different,” he said. “It’s like they live in lavish over here.”

As for off-the-field adjustments, Singleton is still trying to adjust to life in the midwest.

“It’s a whole different culture shift. It’s colder, the food’s different,” he said.

He hasn’t had to adjust alone. Much of the secondary comes from the southeast, and they spend a lot of time together off the field. That includes looking for new places to eat, especially places with southern food.

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has also helped Singleton adjust. Yesterday, Fisher took the group out to Top Golf, a golf driving range consisting of different games. When asked who shot the best, Singleton quickly responded, “Not me.”

Singleton said if he could bring one thing from Louisiana to Nebraska, it would be southern food.

“Man, give me food,” he said. “For the weather, I can just put more clothes on.”

More Notes:

>>Because a lot of Nebraska’s new offense “isn’t on tape,” Frost said, NU is likely to embrace a vanilla gameplan.

“But there’ll be some fun things happening out there and guys will want to compete and run the plays and defense that are going to work,” Frost said. “So we’ll find a balance.”

>>Frost declined to provide clarity on tight end Thomas Fidone’s knee injury.

>>Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer whistled when asked about offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

“He knows what he’s doing,” Palmer said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sam McKewon Reporter - Nebraska athletics Sam covers Nebraska football, recruiting, women's basketball and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @swmckewonOWH. Email: SMcKewon@owh.com Follow Sam McKewon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Evan Bland Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH. Follow Evan Bland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jimmy Watkins Follow Jimmy Watkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today