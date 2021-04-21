Husker notes: Jaquez Yant, Nouredin Nouili, Chris Hickman among those standing out

“He engages well but his body is so long that it’s hard for him to continue to drive through contact,” he said.

Allen has proven during spring practice that he has “elite pass-catching skills,” and Beckton said creating consistency with his blocking will get him to the next level.

Cerni's learning the game

Nebraska’s scholarship punter sat out last fall recovering from an injury. He also learned the game of football for the first time.

Daniel Cerni, who arrived from Australia late in the summer, didn’t know the difference between offense and defense in the American game. He knew how to kick a football a long way — but down, distance and everything else was new to him.

“He’s got a much firmer grasp on the game now,” NU kicker Connor Culp said Wednesday. “Last year it was like, ‘Whoa, what are we doing here?’”

Cerni was recruited through a connection of former NU special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge. Nebraska last season ranked 111th out of 127 FBS teams in net punting average at 34.67 yards per kick.

Culp, last season's Big Ten kicker of the year, said Cerni represents potential for significant improvement.