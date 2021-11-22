Husker notes: Juniors face decisions on future; Rahmir Johnson likely out again

LINCOLN — Ben Stille has some advice for the many junior-eligible Huskers who must decide whether they will return for another season in 2022.

Anyone who doesn’t really want to come back for another year should move on.

Nebraska’s sixth-year defensive lineman made the choice himself 12 months ago. Now the fork in the road falls to the next wave of players after the pandemic granted everyone a free 2020 campaign.

“If it’s something you’re dragging your feet on, you’re doing it for a lot of reasons other than you really wanting to, it’s going to be a miserable year for you,” Stille said. “There’s a lot of work, obviously, that goes into it. Those guys know what it takes. All those guys weighing those decisions, I think they know what goes into it and they know what to expect for another year if they sign up for it. You just really have to have the want-to.”

Austin Allen — fresh off setting a school single-game record for receiving yards by a tight end (143) against Wisconsin — is one of those juniors with a decision to make. He said he plans to walk on senior day, though he hasn’t determined his future beyond Friday.