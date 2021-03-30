Husker notes: Jurgens takes leadership; Blackshirts establish culture; Newcomer in the slot

Nebraska center Cam Jurgens doesn’t want to see his name associated with bad snapping. Over his two years as a starter, bad snaps have happened in enough situations — costing the Huskers enough plays — that he’s ready to be over it.
“It shouldn’t be a problem going forward and that’s why I’m trying to work on it,” Jurgens said. “I don’t want my name to get brought up for bad snaps any more. Obviously that’s something I’m going to be working on getting fixed.”
NU’s most-experienced offensive lineman has more items on his to-do list. He said he needs to be a better vocal leader now that multi-year captain Matt Farniok, who’d shouldered that load for years, is headed to the NFL.
“I’m that older guy in the room and have that time on the field, (spring) helps me work on my leadership skills more than anything,” Jurgens said.
Jurgens envisions an “aggressive, mean” offensive line that “sets the tone for the game” and cuts down on some of the costly penalties that stopped drives last season.
Group accountability will be important, Jurgens said.
“If somebody jumps offsides, he needs to understand how important it is, but the guys around him just need to let him know,” Jurgens said. “If it’s important to you, it’s not going to happen. If it’s important to everybody else, you’re going to hold them accountable. Setting that bar, setting that tone to where it should be — no bad snap, no false starts, nothing. Everybody needs to hold everyone accountable. I think if it matters, it’s going to get done.”
'Super seniors'
JoJo Domann could have turned his attention to the NFL or moved on from football altogether. But two reasons screamed at the outside linebacker to stay at Nebraska for a sixth season.
First, to be part of the team that points the Huskers back on the path to consistent on-field success. Second, to help establish a culture that lasts well after he leaves the program.
“With the opportunity to come back, both of those doors are wide open waiting for us to walk through them,” the 23-year-old Domann said. “So I’m really excited for this next year.”
The Colorado native who played all but a couple snaps last season was the first NU senior defender to declare he was returning in January. He said he didn’t make the decision entirely on his own. The others — inside linebacker Will Honas, defensive lineman Ben Stille and safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke — met at Domann’s house to discuss their futures shortly after the abbreviated 3-5 season ended.
“Each individual had to make that decision for himself, but also understanding that there is a power in numbers, and if we could get everybody back, that would be big for our defense and for this team,” Domann said. “It’s awesome and praise to God that we all came back and had this opportunity to attack this next year and give it everything we’ve got.”
Along with junior Cam Taylor-Britt electing to hold off on a pro career, the Blackshirts ostensibly return every major 2020 contributor beyond inside linebacker Collin Miller and corner Dicaprio Bootle. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he has challenged them to assume the “dual roles” of not only improving their own games but also serving as “extra coaches” in practice for younger players.
“If they were going to come back, they’d like to do it together,” Chinander said. “That group has kind of banded together and stepped up in that leadership role. ... Right now, that group of those guys that have come back has been the driving force, especially on the defensive side of the football.”
Junior defensive lineman Damion Daniels said the veteran presence will give Nebraska the “upper hand” against many opposing offenses. Tight end Austin Allen said the tone the grizzled defenders set in practice will help develop a young offense.
The super seniors are excited to pour into younger players and leave the program better than they found it, Domann said. For the next nine months, though, they’re the obvious leaders.
“We’re not invincible — we’re going to get beat out there,” Domann said. “But the way we rally and the way we hold down the fort and help control the game for our offense … that’s what you’re going to see from us.”
Transfer has versatility
Samori Touré, a senior transfer receiver from Montana, will begin spring in the slot. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder has the kind of experience, offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick said, that makes him capable of playing multiple spots.
“He can go up and attack a ball in the air,” Lubick said. “50/50 balls aren’t 50/50 with him; he goes up and gets them. And then he’s a really good route runner. He’s very polished. He comes from a really good program, he’s been coached up really well. The thing about our slot, he can also play outside and play inside and, to do that, you’ve got to be able to mentally handle that. That’s sometimes hard for a first-year guy, but he’s picked it up really well.”
Oliver Martin, who caught five passes for 63 yards last season, now has full grasp of the playbook, Lubick said, which should unlock even more of Martin’s athletic potential. Martin had a 40-inch vertical jump in testing.
Frost said he’s “real comfortable” saying NU has its best wide receiver talent since he arrived in Lincoln and “probably in a long time.”
Allen wants to lead
As he enters his fifth season at Nebraska, tight end Austin Allen has a big goal: Captain. Two of the three captains on NU’s offense — Matt Farniok and Kade Warner — are no longer with the program, so Allen, as one of the most experienced players, would like that “C” on his chest.
“Being an in-state kid, it means a lot to have your name up on that board in the hallway in the stadium,” said Allen, an Aurora native. Being a captain means earning the trust of one’s teammates, who vote on such awards.
“They’ve seen how I work in practice,” Allen said. “It’s really something they should already see, but it’s something I need to continue to take into practice coming up into this spring and this summer. I’ve got to lead them in a way that I can lead this whole team as a captain.”
Two youngsters impress
Two young defensive linemen — Nash Hutmacher and Ru’Quan Buckley — are worth watching this spring, said Damion Daniels, the junior nose tackle. Hutmacher (6-5, 330) redshirted last season, while Buckley is a just-arrived freshman who enrolled early.
“Nash is one of the strongest people probably in the program right now, and watching him move the weight, it’s ridiculous,” Daniels said. “He’s moving way better than when he first got here and just looking at how far he’s come since he got here, that’s pretty big.”
Daniels said Buckley (6-5, 280) does not look or act like a freshman.
Quick hits
» Frost said the team culture “is closer than we’ve ever been” because players are holding each other accountable. Throughout the winter, NU conducted weeknight bonding sessions for players — a game of dodgeball, a trivia night — to build bonds that were harder to make during the COVID year. “I think those things helped,” Frost said.
» Frost was “excited” by the Big Ten’s decision to allow fans at spring games. “I just miss the fans,” Frost said. “Going through that year with no fans was tough. That’s part of what makes Nebraska special, is people filling Memorial Stadium and the Sea of Red. I’m sure as many fans as we can have in the spring game, they’ll be there.”
» Quarterback Adrian Martinez has to cut down on bad plays, Frost said.