Husker notes: Jurgens takes leadership; Blackshirts establish culture; Newcomer in the slot

Nebraska center Cam Jurgens doesn’t want to see his name associated with bad snapping. Over his two years as a starter, bad snaps have happened in enough situations — costing the Huskers enough plays — that he’s ready to be over it.

“It shouldn’t be a problem going forward and that’s why I’m trying to work on it,” Jurgens said. “I don’t want my name to get brought up for bad snaps any more. Obviously that’s something I’m going to be working on getting fixed.”

NU’s most-experienced offensive lineman has more items on his to-do list. He said he needs to be a better vocal leader now that multi-year captain Matt Farniok, who’d shouldered that load for years, is headed to the NFL.

“I’m that older guy in the room and have that time on the field, (spring) helps me work on my leadership skills more than anything,” Jurgens said.

Jurgens envisions an “aggressive, mean” offensive line that “sets the tone for the game” and cuts down on some of the costly penalties that stopped drives last season.

Group accountability will be important, Jurgens said.