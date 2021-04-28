Husker notes: Keep an eye on these D-linemen; Excitement to play for fans

Fourth-year sophomore Colton Feist has "grown up" this spring, according to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

Feist — a 6-foot-2, 280-pound walk-on from Yutan — is a player Huskers fans can expect to see a lot of during the spring game and this fall.

"He's been really awesome," Tuioti said. "He's improving since day one, but really excited about seeing his growth and development so far."

Feist, who appeared in four games last season, soaks up all the information from the film room and translates it onto the field. Though there's limited reps to go around a deep group of defensive linemen, Tuioti said Feist has earned his trust and, consequently, more reps.

"I bring that up time and time again to everybody in the room," Tuioti said. "You produce, you make plays with the reps you have, you make the most of those opportunities, you're going to get more, and (Feist) has put himself in the position where I trust him."

Feist is also leading by the effort that he gives every single play.

"He only has one speed — and that's 100% — and I love that about Colton," Tuioti said.