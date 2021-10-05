Husker notes: Life lessons on the O-line; Pressure is a privilege for Blackshirts

LINCOLN — Nebraska inserted two new starting offensive linemen and moved a third from left to right tackle. That's a rare decision in college football, offensive line coach Greg Austin said Tuesday.

But it’s not new to Austin, who spent three seasons coaching in the NFL, where injuries and a 17-game grind make such changes common.

But these changes weren't easy for Nebraska. Austin and his players faced scrutiny after the Huskers’ overtime loss to Michigan State. Austin said he’s had to “look in the mirror” as he develops his offensive linemen.

“You’ve got to be real with yourself, you’ve got to be real with the kids, you’ve got to be real with everybody," Austin said. “Can’t run from it. You have to say, ‘Hey, get your head back in the office and you keep coaching and you keep trying to get better.

"… Adversity is adversity and you’ve got to be able to meet it head on. We’ve been able to run the ball since I’ve been here and this year we haven’t been able to consistently. And you can say, ‘Oh, it’s this and that’ — no. You’ve got to tweak the margins, you’ve got to find a way to continue to get better every single week.