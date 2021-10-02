Husker notes: Lights, fire and AC/DC — a new Memorial Stadium tradition is born

LINCOLN — The lights turned out. “Thunderstruck” echoed over the speakers. And the end zones blasted fire while stadium lights danced across the field.
Cam Taylor-Britt was talking to a fan when the darkness hit. But the conversation ended after the Huskers’ new fourth-quarter hype sequence began.
“I was like, ‘Woah,’” Taylor-Britt said. “I’ve never seen that. It was pretty amazing, man.”
The game script didn’t match Memorial Stadium’s tenor. Nebraska didn’t need a light show to protect its 49-7 fourth-quarter lead.
But as tougher opponents follow, the Huskers could use the extra boost. The fans will roar and the players will absorb the energy. Garrett Nelson said he was “head banging” on the sidelines while the music played.
And Taylor-Britt knows Nebraska can channel that energy into on-field production.
“It’ll boost momentum,” he said. “Most definitely.”
Cleaning up mistakes
For years Scott Frost has asked his team to stop committing self-destructive mistakes.
After last week’s 23-20 loss to Michigan State, Frost practically begged.
“This team has to change the record,” Frost said in East Lansing. “I can't go out there and stay set for them. I can’t keep trying to fix it. These guys got to do it, and we’ve got a good enough football team to do that.”
Frost’s words must have resonated, because the Huskers played their cleanest game of the season (and perhaps Frost’s tenure) in the 56-7 win over Northwestern.
The offensive line, which had allowed 18 sacks in the first five games, allowed zero against he Wildcats. Nebraska committed four penalties for 19 yards, the third-lowest yardage total during Frost’s tenure. And they committed zero turnovers, which they haven’t done since Dec. 5 of last season.
Even Nebraska’s special teams — where second fires have risen before coaches could douse the first — played a strong, mistake-free game against the Wildcats.
Connor Culp converted all eight extra points. Oliver Martin restored order at punt returner. And William Przystup kicked an 84-yard punt, the longest of his career.
What changed over the last seven days?
“Nothing changed,” outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said. “We didn’t go to a wizard and ask for some magic spell. It’s all between the ears.”
Now Nebraska has to bring that same focus next week against Michigan. The Wolverines will enter Memorial Stadium undefeated after forcing thee turnovers against Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Huskers played one clean game, but they can’t assume that means they’ll play two.
“This is what I know this group can do,” Frost said. “It’s a good first step. But we still have a lot of room for improvement.”
Game-changing turnover
Deontre Thomas added the missing ingredient to Nebraska’s defense with 9:22 to play in the first half. Thomas crashed through Northwestern’s backfield before the Wildcats could secure a handoff. Then he fell on the fumble he created.
Northwestern never entered the red zone again.
“That changed the game tremendously,” Thomas said. “When you get into the red zone, you think you’re going to score. When we stopped them there, it gave us another chance.”
Nebraska had more chances to create turnovers against the Wildcats. It forced three fumbles but only recovered one. The Huskers won’t let coming close discourage them.
When Thomas sees a ball carrier, his mind jumps to one goal.
“Go for the ball,” Thomas said. “Punch the ball out, grab the ball out, go for the ball.”
Special teams was special
For the first time in forever, Nebraska has some momentum on special teams.
The third phase enjoyed an error-free evening after weeks of chronic mistakes on returns, punts and placekicking. Buoyed by the return of punt returner Martin, six Northwestern punts turned into successful fair catches. Culp hit all eight extra-point tries and wasn’t needed for a field goal. Przystup boomed an 84-yard punt — NU’s only punt of the game — one week after shanking a 7-yarder.
“Special teams-wise, I know who those guys are,” linebacker Garrett Nelson said. “They obviously don’t want to make mistakes and they were pretty much perfect tonight. That’s what you expect.”
The unit remains unpenalized this season too. And the one kickoff Northwestern attempted to bring back in the first quarter ended with a tackle at its own 18.
“You don’t gotta make stuff up,” linebacker Luke Reimer said. “We know our job. You just have to execute the job and that’s what we did.”
Bring on Michigan
Minutes after Nebraska’s best victory under Scott Frost, talk was already turning to what could be an even bigger one.
Michigan came up among players multiple times during postgame interviews following the 56-7 victory. Quarterback Adrian Martinez said he would enjoy the outcome Saturday night before shifting his focus to the Wolverines. NU defenders were already embracing the challenge that Michigan’s run-based attack is sure to provide.
“You can’t mull over what we did against Northwestern,” linebacker Luke Reimer said. “You just have to keep going. It doesn’t matter if we won 100-0, we have to go on to the next week. Michigan is obviously a really good game, so if you’re not fired up about that…”
The Wolverines throttled Wisconsin 38-17 on Saturday as the nation’s No. 14 team. They’ll likely be around the top 10 as a 5-0 squad coming to Lincoln next Saturday night.
“(Northwestern) is one game, but that is what I know this group can do because we have talented guys in a lot of places,” Frost said. “It is a good first step. We still have a lot of work to do. We can still get better.”