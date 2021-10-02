Husker notes: Lights, fire and AC/DC — a new Memorial Stadium tradition is born

“This is what I know this group can do,” Frost said. “It’s a good first step. But we still have a lot of room for improvement.”

Game-changing turnover

Deontre Thomas added the missing ingredient to Nebraska’s defense with 9:22 to play in the first half. Thomas crashed through Northwestern’s backfield before the Wildcats could secure a handoff. Then he fell on the fumble he created.

Northwestern never entered the red zone again.

“That changed the game tremendously,” Thomas said. “When you get into the red zone, you think you’re going to score. When we stopped them there, it gave us another chance.”

Nebraska had more chances to create turnovers against the Wildcats. It forced three fumbles but only recovered one. The Huskers won’t let coming close discourage them.

When Thomas sees a ball carrier, his mind jumps to one goal.

“Go for the ball,” Thomas said. “Punch the ball out, grab the ball out, go for the ball.”

Special teams was special

For the first time in forever, Nebraska has some momentum on special teams.