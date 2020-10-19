Husker notes: Linebacker Collin Miller's perseverance rewarded; Guard 'more fun' for Matt Farniok

“Those three have definitely earned it,” Frost said. “All three have been good leaders and good teammates for us. … Those guys are very deserving and we’re glad to reward them.”

» Outside linebacker Javin Wright will miss the 2020 season after surgery for a torn ligament in his knee. The son of former Husker defender Toby Wright, Javin had moved from cornerback to outside 'backer in the spring before the coronavirus shut down camp. Wright, who redshirted last season, will not lose a year of eligibility because the NCAA is granting extra years to all fall sport athletes.

The only other season-ending injury Frost has announced in fall camp was to sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark.

» The Huskers have no opt-outs or test-outs for the 2020 season thus far. Frost said the Big Ten's daily antigen testing has been "less onerous" than he expected, as the test administrators have been efficient.

» Nebraska's camp was pretty physical — "we've been hitting for so long," Warner said — but players made it sound like NU coaches kept Husker bodies fresh enough in the final few weeks before game week.