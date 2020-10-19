Husker notes: Linebacker Collin Miller's perseverance rewarded; Guard 'more fun' for Matt Farniok

Collin Miller’s jaw dropped when he learned that the NU football team had voted him a captain for the 2020 season.
"It was just unbelievable,” he said. “Just something I'll remember for the rest of my life.”
His path wasn’t typical. Like Dicaprio Bootle, he played scout team his first year as a redshirt and was named the scout team defensive MVP. However, he was playing on the defensive line, where he was recruited under the Mike Riley coaching staff.
He said on Monday he was much smaller than other defensive lineman, but his time as a lineman helped develop his hand technique.
From there, Miller moved to outside linebacker under Bob Diaco’s defense. He stayed an outside linebacker the first year of coach Scott Frost’s tenure, but was then moved to play inside linebacker under coach Barrett Rudd.
It was tough bouncing around to all the positions, he said. It was hard to become a leader with all the changes and trying to learn a new position. But once he got to the inside linebackers room, things changed.
“You had so many leaders in there,” Miller said. "Mohammed Barry and then everybody else like that just doing a great job of showing you what a leader is, and I think I would say since being an inside linebacker is when I learned how to be a leader.”
Guard 'more fun' for Farniok
Two-time captain Matt Farniok likes his new position at guard.
“The biggest adjustment was everything kind of happens faster,” he said. “There's not quite as much space between you and a (defensive) tackle versus you and a d-end, and I enjoy it personally. Everything happens faster, and it's a lot more of a power type of game, which is a lot more fun to me.”
Like two of the other captains, Farniok sat on the scout team his first year, but then quickly saw time, appearing in seven games and starting four games his redshirt freshman year. In those four starts, two were at right tackle and two at right guard.
During his sophomore and junior season, he only saw time at right tackle, but, for this season, NU coaches moved him back to right guard. His right tackle replacement, Bryce Benhart, will also be expected to play solid minutes his second year on campus.
“He has all the tools and all — everything you need to get the job done,” Farniok said of Benhart. “And I mean especially, being a young guy, you just kind of got to build that confidence up and understand that you're there for a reason you've earned that spot.”
Kicking game 'in better position'
Special teams isn’t typically a hot topic in a college football coach’s press conference, but Nebraska is looking for significant improvement in the third phase of the game, especially in placekicking. NU used six guys to kick field goals and extra points last season, none of whom are expected to do so in 2020. as for kickoffs, the Huskers’ inability to kick touchbacks led to returns for touchdowns in home losses to Wisconsin and Iowa.
Frost did not disclose who NU’s placekicker, punter or kickoff specialist will be for Saturday’s game. He vowed improvement, though.
“I think we’ll punt the ball better and kick the ball better. Feel good about a couple guys who are new and a couple guys who have been here,” Frost said. “Special teams has certainly cost us games instead of helping us win games. Getting the right specialists on the field is an important part of that, and I think we’re in better position there.”
Frost previously said freshman Daniel Cerni and sophomore William Przystup are battling at punter, while senior Connor Culp and freshman Tyson Crawford are vying for NU’s starting placekicker job.
Quick Hits
» Frost confirmed that three walk-ons are now on scholarship in sophomore Luke Reimer (inside linebacker) and juniors Damian Jackson (defensive line) and Kade Warner (receiver). The coach indicated NU will award a fourth soon — “probably even before the first game.”
Warner, who was voted a team captain by his peers last week, is Nebraska’s most experienced wideout while Reimer, a Lincoln North Star graduate, is among the team’s two deep at his position. Jackson is a 28-year-old former Navy SEAL who has appeared in three career games but is more known for leading and pushing others in workouts.
“Those three have definitely earned it,” Frost said. “All three have been good leaders and good teammates for us. … Those guys are very deserving and we’re glad to reward them.”
» Outside linebacker Javin Wright will miss the 2020 season after surgery for a torn ligament in his knee. The son of former Husker defender Toby Wright, Javin had moved from cornerback to outside 'backer in the spring before the coronavirus shut down camp. Wright, who redshirted last season, will not lose a year of eligibility because the NCAA is granting extra years to all fall sport athletes.
The only other season-ending injury Frost has announced in fall camp was to sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark.
» The Huskers have no opt-outs or test-outs for the 2020 season thus far. Frost said the Big Ten's daily antigen testing has been "less onerous" than he expected, as the test administrators have been efficient.
» Nebraska's camp was pretty physical — "we've been hitting for so long," Warner said — but players made it sound like NU coaches kept Husker bodies fresh enough in the final few weeks before game week.
"You can't really finish blocks," Warner said. "We haven't had much live tackling because we want to keep ourselves safe. Our bodies have been working for so long that we want to keep those as fresh as we can going into the season and our first game. We're all excited to be able to finish blocks, be able to tackle to the ground, be able to be more physical. We've hit each other long enough, and I speak for the team that we're ready to hit somebody else."
» No Blackshirts yet, according to Miller. No depth chart from Nebraska, either. The Huskers will likely play things close to the vest for the opener.
» Saturday marks the eighth meeting in history between two 900-win programs. In 2019, NU and OSU's game was the second overall meeting; since then, five additional games between such teams were played. Ohio State has 924 wins while Nebraska has 902.
» NU has won its past four season openers against ranked teams: Oklahoma State in 2003; West Virginia at the Kickoff Classic in 1994; Texas A&M at the Kickoff Classic in 1988; and Florida State in 1986. NU hasn't opened its season on the road since 1999, when it beat Iowa 42-7. The last time NU lost a season opener on the road was 1981, when Iowa's Rose Bowl-bound team beat Nebraska 10-7. NU is 98-27-5 in season openers overall and 9-13-2 in season openers that are true road games.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
