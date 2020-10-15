Husker notes: Matt Lubick, starting receivers say several wideouts have impressed them

While junior Kade Warner and sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson have settled in as leaders among Nebraska’s receivers, other updates Thursday painted a sunny picture about depth at the position.
Robinson named senior graduate-transfer walk-on Levi Falck and walk-on sophomore Wyatt Liewer as wideouts he has seen fare well throughout fall camp. Falck, who played in 24 games at South Dakota, has quickly learned the offense and proven himself as a perimeter blocker, Robinson said.
“He’s just made plays whenever he’s had the chance. He’s taking advantage of all of his opportunities.”
True freshman Zavier Betts received praise from offensive coordinator Matt Lubick for how he “came on” the past two weeks. The highly recruited 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Bellevue West will see the field sooner than later if he can help NU win games, though the coach said the staff has yet to decide who will be part of the wideout rotation against Ohio State next week.
“It’s too early to say,” Lubick said. “(Betts) has made some big improvements. I do think he’ll help us this year. But for this week, we haven’t decided on that.”
Lubick also called Robinson and freshman Alante Brown “full go” after coach Scott Frost indicated both were a bit dinged up earlier in the week. NU likes both as slot receivers. Should either go down with injury, Lubick named redshirt freshman Chris Hickman and sophomore Brody Belt as possible replacements. The Huskers cross train between tight end, running back and receiver, Lubick said, to address potential concerns.
“We feel like we have really good depth there,” Lubick said. “But right now we’re really healthy, knock on wood.”
Asked about redshirt freshmen Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston, Lubick said both have shown improvement, as well.
“It doesn’t really look like a receiver room to where you can say this is a guy that’s on scholarship, this is a guy that’s a walk-on,” Robinson said. “Everybody kind of looks like everybody’s on scholarship and everybody can play.”
Quick hits
» Nebraska is still waiting to hear back on the eligibility of Oliver Martin, a receiver who transferred from Iowa in the offseason. Lubick said Martin can help NU this year if he’s able to go.
» Robinson said he is fully healthy after battling various injuries last season. The sophomore said he is focusing completely at receiver — as opposed to splitting time at running back, like he did a year ago — has allowed him to better focus on the details of the position.
» Asked about Ohio State opening as a 21½-point favorite, Robinson replied: “There’s not 21 points on the board already. It’s 0-0. Whoever comes out and plays the best, whoever comes out and fights, that’s how I look at it.”
» Lubick said coaches will spend most of this Saturday watching Ohio State film as a “prep day” for next week’s season opener. They will rehearse every situation that could come up over and over.
