Husker notes: Matt Lubick, starting receivers say several wideouts have impressed them

“We feel like we have really good depth there,” Lubick said. “But right now we’re really healthy, knock on wood.”

Asked about redshirt freshmen Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston, Lubick said both have shown improvement, as well.

“It doesn’t really look like a receiver room to where you can say this is a guy that’s on scholarship, this is a guy that’s a walk-on,” Robinson said. “Everybody kind of looks like everybody’s on scholarship and everybody can play.”

Quick hits

» Nebraska is still waiting to hear back on the eligibility of Oliver Martin, a receiver who transferred from Iowa in the offseason. Lubick said Martin can help NU this year if he’s able to go.

» Robinson said he is fully healthy after battling various injuries last season. The sophomore said he is focusing completely at receiver — as opposed to splitting time at running back, like he did a year ago — has allowed him to better focus on the details of the position.

» Asked about Ohio State opening as a 21½-point favorite, Robinson replied: “There’s not 21 points on the board already. It’s 0-0. Whoever comes out and plays the best, whoever comes out and fights, that’s how I look at it.”