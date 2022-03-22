Husker notes: Mickey Joseph quickly changing dynamic for Nebraska receivers

Omar Manning knew Mickey Joseph meant business from the moment he arrived.

In one of Joseph’s first acts as NU’s receivers coach, he created a group chat with all the receivers and set a lofty offseason standard: catch 5,000 passes by the spring.

“We already knew what time it was,” Manning said.

Manning and fellow receiver Alante Brown say Joseph has changed the dynamic in NU’s wide receiver room. Last season, Brown said, the players supplied the energy. This year, Joseph does.

It started early with the group chat and early meetings. Browns remembers Joseph walking into the receivers room and telling players, “I don’t F around.” If players didn’t come prepared “he (was) on our tail,” Manning said.

That hasn’t changed in the few months since. Brown says Joseph brings the “dog” out in every player. “(The dog) is in everybody,” Brown says, “it just takes a certain person, a certain way (to get it out).” Joseph has proven to be the right person with the right technique, which is crucial for NU.

Because as Manning said Tuesday, “You’ve got to have a dog mentality if you play receiver.”

“You’re out there on an island,” Manning continued. “You gotta come with an attack mentality. That’s what (Joseph) is bringing.”

Several young Huskers making a mark with linebacker group

Inside linebackers coach, Barrett Ruud spoke about some of the young players on the defensive side of the ball that he’s looking forward to seeing play this year.

One of those players he mentioned is redshirt freshman inside linebacker Randolph Kpai. Kpai missed last year rehabbing a shoulder injury but remained active with the group, Ruud said. With Kpai back, Ruud said it’s been nice to have him doing things with the pads on.

With injuries affecting the inside linebacker group, lots of the young players have been more heavily involved.

“All of them have gotten a lot of reps and at a necessity and it’s been really good,” Ruud said.

One of the players who has jumped at the opportunity is freshman Ernest Hausman.

“Obviously, you see the athlete on tape right off the bat,” he said. “But more importantly, just a high-quality person. Very focused guy, still has a lot of fun, but man, he’s into it.”

Ruud said he is trying to get better each day.

“He’s disciplined, he’s detailed. And that’s nice when you don’t have to teach a lot of that stuff early on.”

Ruud feels the group has had a good response since returning from spring break, something he feels good about.

Transfer portal also changing leadership roles within college football

Mickey Joseph believes the transfer portal is beginning to look more and more like the NFL’s free agency frenzy that happens in March of every year.

It’s not just players going to different schools that remind him of the NFL, but the expectations for players when they arrive – especially regarding leadership.

New Huskers quarterback Casey Thompson has become one of the more vocal leaders of the group early in his time in Lincoln. Joseph said there is an expectation of this and compared it to NFL quarterbacks who are on the move to a new team, such as new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

“Casey is no different…,” he said. “You’re the guy. You get here, but you’re the guy. This college football landscape has changed.”

When asked if this change is something he’s found easy to accept, Joseph said change is something he goes with. Failing to change can leave a program falling behind.

“If you want to change, let’s change because if you sit back and you don’t change, you’re going to be left behind,” he said. “You can’t fight something that’s already in place.”

Joseph said that programs are more likely to take the college transfer than the high school recruit because, at the end of the day, college football is a business.

“I’m not saying it’s gonna hurt high school kids, but you’re going to take that 22-year-old before that 17-year-old,” he said. “We’re gonna take a kid that’s spent two years on campus instead of a kid who has no years on campus. It’s a business, and at the end of the day, coaches, we understand it’s a business.”

Omar Manning working for increased role this season

Senior receiver Omar Manning figures to have a more significant role this season. Last year Manning ranked third on the team with 25 catches and second in touchdowns (2).

While it’s still early in the spring, Joseph wants Manning to become more consistent.

“I know he’s gonna catch the ball, but I have to make sure he’s going to align right, make sure he’s gonna run the right route,” he said.

Joseph said those details will come and it’s more on him than it is on Manning to make sure that happens. ​

