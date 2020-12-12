Husker notes: Minnesota ate up clock, while Nebraska struggled to stay on field

Shouldn’t the offense be further along after seven games?

Frost said it was hard to get a rhythm against Minnesota because NU trailed 10-0 and the Gophers were attempting to bleed as much clock as possible.

“It seemed like we had a media timeout before every offensive drive,” Frost said. “It just never felt like we got clicking. It’s hard to talk about. I see it coming in practice. I see how well we’re executing in practice. It didn’t show up on the field today often enough. Too many mistakes for us to overcome. But I’ve got confidence in our guys.”

On special teams

Husker fans saw a new face on fourth downs in the 24-17 loss to Minnesota: place kicker Tyler Crawford. The true freshman from Oklahoma averaged 38.4 yards per boot, with a long of 61 yards and a short of 8 yards. Coming into the game, Nebraska averaged 39.64 yards per punt (12th in Big Ten), with a 33.28 net yardage (13th in Big Ten and 120th in FBS).

Crawford replaced William Przytup as the punter on Saturday. When asked to specify Przytup’s status after the game, Frost said the punter was “not available” or “out.”