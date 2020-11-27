Husker notes: Nebraska commits react to NU's loss to Iowa

» Only once in the past eight seasons has Iowa suffered a loss to Nebraska on the gridiron. That came in 2014 when Bo Pelini trotted off the Kinnick Stadium field for the final time as the Huskers’ head coach with a 37-34 overtime victory.

How that setback went down still haunts Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

“You rank games and all that,” Ferentz said. “It’s probably within the top five of the worst losses we had here. Twenty-two years, that’s about as bad as it gets. You can’t cover a kick, turn it over in the red zone, give up an easy one before halftime.

“That one is kind of burned into my memory bank, unfortunately. Probably never shake that one.”

» After taunting Scott Frost and others on the NU sideline in 2019 after kicking the game-winning field goal, Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan was back to his snarky self after going 4-for-5 Friday in Iowa’s 26-20 victory over the Huskers.

Duncan blew a kiss toward the Huskers bench last year after giving Iowa the 27-24 victory. His holder also wagged his finger at the Huskers’ sideline before finishing his gesture like he was shooting a gun.