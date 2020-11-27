Husker notes: Nebraska commits react to NU's loss to Iowa

Multiple 2021 Nebraska recruits backed the progress of the program and their commitment to it following Friday’s 26-20 loss to Iowa.
The class’s top-rated pledge, tight end Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central, said on social media the Huskers’ miscues were the reason for the setback.
“Man... Nebraska didn’t lose to Iowa,” Fidone tweeted. “We lost to ourselves... to many mistakes.”
Scholarship quarterback prospect Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic tweeted he believes in coach Scott Frost and that his dedication to NU “has never wavered,” adding “Rome wasn’t built in a day but bricks were laid every hour. Bricks are being laid right now.”
Offensive lineman Branson Yager of Grantsville, Utah, also indicated his support while defensive back Marques Buford of St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Connecticut, posted, “Just wait on it...”
Nebraska has 21 public commits in its 2021 class. The early signing day begins Dec. 16.
Robinson says Huskers will get over hump
Wan’Dale Robinson shook his head a little bit when he was asked a question. What if Nebraska fans doubt the progress of the team at this point?
“Keep doubting us,” Robinson said. “We’re going to get over the hump eventually. I know there’s a couple of us who will make sure that happens.”
Robinson had his third straight strong game, finishing with 117 all-purpose yards on 15 touches. He was both NU’s leading rusher and receiver, working with two quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey.
Special teams falls short
Nebraska’s kicking, punting and return game was not as good as it had been in the 26-20 loss to Iowa on Friday compared to the rest of the 2020 season.
The Huskers had forced a three-and-out, forcing the second Hawkeye punt of the day early in the fourth quarter. Cam Tylor-Britt muffed the punt. The Hawkeyes recovered the Husker mishap, which led to a Hawkeye 37-yard field goal, putting Iowa up 26-20.
The Huskers' punting struggled substantially.
Entering the game, Sophomore punter William Przystup? averaged 42.81 on punts. Against Iowa, he averaged 37 yards per punt, one of which was returned for 31 yards late in the first quarter.
“That's detail and stuff that I'm talking about ,” Scott Frost said. “As an entire coaching staff and the leaders on our football team, 2e can't let anything happen -- not one inch of anything that's not disciplined, not buttoned up. Those things can't happen.”
Graduate transfer Connor Culp was perfect on place kicks, nailing both point-after attempts, along with a 31- and 39-yard field goal.
Culp’s kickoffs, however, were not as sublime. While Culp is not the only one to blame on Iowa’s starting field position, Iowa was left with short fields after kickoffs. Culp’s kickoffs averaged 41.6 yards on Friday, and Iowa started between the 30- and 34-yard line after all five kickoffs.
Quick Hits
» Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer walked off the field hobbled midway through NU’s first defensive series and missed the next one before returning late in the first quarter. He said he has “a little ankle injury” but will play through it. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich filled in during his early absence.
Reimer still finished with a team-best 12 tackles as the Blackshirts held Iowa to a season-low 2.9 yards per carry.
“They were just going to run the ball and we have to stop the ball, stop the run,” Reimer said. “I thought we did an okay job at it, but clearly not enough. So always room to improve.”
» Senior running back Dedrick Mills didn’t travel with the team and Nebraska made up for his absence by spreading the carries around. In addition to quarterbacks logging 17 carries for 70 yards, Wan’Dale Robinson (six for 42), Rahmir Johnson (five for 23) and Marvin Scott (seven for 13) all took handoffs as well.
On Iowa
» Only once in the past eight seasons has Iowa suffered a loss to Nebraska on the gridiron. That came in 2014 when Bo Pelini trotted off the Kinnick Stadium field for the final time as the Huskers’ head coach with a 37-34 overtime victory.
How that setback went down still haunts Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
“You rank games and all that,” Ferentz said. “It’s probably within the top five of the worst losses we had here. Twenty-two years, that’s about as bad as it gets. You can’t cover a kick, turn it over in the red zone, give up an easy one before halftime.
“That one is kind of burned into my memory bank, unfortunately. Probably never shake that one.”
» After taunting Scott Frost and others on the NU sideline in 2019 after kicking the game-winning field goal, Iowa placekicker Keith Duncan was back to his snarky self after going 4-for-5 Friday in Iowa’s 26-20 victory over the Huskers.
Duncan blew a kiss toward the Huskers bench last year after giving Iowa the 27-24 victory. His holder also wagged his finger at the Huskers’ sideline before finishing his gesture like he was shooting a gun.
An Iowa media member asked Duncan if he was treated like public enemy number one on the field this year for his antics in 2019. The senior from Weddington, N.C., laughed and tried to be cute, but failed, with what he thought was a joke about the Huskers.
“I think they were too worried abut growing their moustaches than playing football,” Duncan said. “That’s the difference between Iowa and Nebraska. We are focused on football; we are focused on playing the right way.
“That’s what they do in pregame. They’re talking, but I wouldn’t want it any other way. That means they’re worried about you. We played dangerous today and we came out with a win.”
Nebraska travels to Iowa for Black Friday showdown
evan.bland@owh.com
