Husker notes: Nebraska feeling through return to contact; Seniors undecided on extra eligibility

First things first: Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is thrilled with how the Huskers handled the past few months of workouts without full pads.

The team is “very healthy” right now, the first-year NU assistant said, and that’s not a given when players battle right up to the point of contact in less than full gear. Guys stood each other up and simulated tackling angles while not going too far.

“We look at it this way: We’re not competing against each other, we’re competing for each other,” Lubick said. “And they’ve really bought into that.”

Lubick said the next three weeks of workouts will include live reps that will help the Huskers become better blockers and tacklers in full pads, but the team will follow a “daily gauge” on when and how often to hit.

For the offensive line, assistant Greg Austin said the approach will vary from player to player. Senior Matt Farniok, for example, knows how to strike and drive — and has a zeal for it — so NU will have to protect him from himself. Conversely, younger linemen like true freshman Turner Corcoran and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart need more reps as they adjust to the college game.

Austin said they will follow the lead of coach Scott Frost.