Husker notes: Nebraska feeling through return to contact; Seniors undecided on extra eligibility

First things first: Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is thrilled with how the Huskers handled the past few months of workouts without full pads.
The team is “very healthy” right now, the first-year NU assistant said, and that’s not a given when players battle right up to the point of contact in less than full gear. Guys stood each other up and simulated tackling angles while not going too far.
“We look at it this way: We’re not competing against each other, we’re competing for each other,” Lubick said. “And they’ve really bought into that.”
Lubick said the next three weeks of workouts will include live reps that will help the Huskers become better blockers and tacklers in full pads, but the team will follow a “daily gauge” on when and how often to hit.
For the offensive line, assistant Greg Austin said the approach will vary from player to player. Senior Matt Farniok, for example, knows how to strike and drive — and has a zeal for it — so NU will have to protect him from himself. Conversely, younger linemen like true freshman Turner Corcoran and redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart need more reps as they adjust to the college game.
Austin said they will follow the lead of coach Scott Frost.
“Obviously Coach Frost is very adamant about striking and blocking and tackling,” Austin said. “He’s going to get us ready to do that.”
Seniors gain eligibility
Nebraska has 18 seniors — 13 on scholarship — who will be getting an extra year of eligibility regardless of what happens with games in 2020. The NCAA has already said that teams can have an overage of scholarships next year by the same number of senior scholarship players in the program.
Senior tight end Jack Stoll said players haven’t talked about whether they’d return for an extra year of football. They don’t have to, of course, and NU is not obligated to honor their scholarships, although the team wouldn’t be able to transfer the scholarship to an underclassman.
“We’re all looking forward to the season,” Stoll said. “That’s what our entire focus is. Ohio State. Wisconsin. And so on. It’s a discussion we’ll obviously have toward the tail end of the season — probably December or January. For now, we’re talking about schemes for Ohio State.”
Quick hits
» Stoll said players caught off the field not doing what they should be doing — the kinds of things that might make a player, and thus the team, more vulnerable to COVID-19 positive tests — will get a “stern talking to.”
“Fortunately there haven’t been too many circumstances like that,” Stoll said.
Nebraska gets its daily antigen test in the afternoon, Stoll said.
» Not having fans at the games may be a good thing for the offense, Lubick said. It makes it easier to communicate and think for offensive players. For the defense and lack of energy, however, not having fans will hurt. “We have a tremendous home-field advantage, so that's a definite downside,” Lubick said. To prepare for quiet games, NU is practicing at an empty Memorial Stadium right now and is creating their own energy.
» Redshirt freshman running back Ronald Thompkins has been “a pleasant surprise” for NU, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said. He’s done a good job in all aspects of the game, Beckton said, adding he is a good example for someone who has worked really hard to help make an impact this year.
Thompkins suffered two significant knee injuries — in back-to-back seasons — at his Atlanta-area high school, but Nebraska chose to honor its scholarship offer. Thompson spent last season — his redshirt year — recovering and rehabbing.
