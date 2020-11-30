Husker notes: Nebraska must 'move on' after transfers; Completing the 2021 recruiting class

Taylor-Britt will be looking to atone for a big mistake made in the Iowa game, when he muffed a punt that was recovered by the Hawkeyes. Taylor-Britt said windy conditions inside Kinnick Stadium made for wobbly punts off the foot of Iowa punter Tory Taylor. Taylor-Britt could see, as he approached the fourth-quarter punt, that the ball was wobbling. He muffed it, and the Hawkeyes recovered. It was a key moment in the game, and Taylor-Britt said Sunday he knew he had to catch it.

Taylor-Britt agreed with Frost that NU has had issues "here and there" with catching punts in practice.

"It shouldn't be that hard to catch a ball coming out of the air," Taylor-Britt said. He's in his first full year as Nebraska's punt returner.

More time to watch film

UNL's academic year culminated the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, a few weeks early because of the pandemic. "We're still limited to hours we can spend with them per day," Frost said. "But if we get a little extra time here and there, (it) might help."

For players, they should have more time to watch film, Taylor-Britt said, in addition to having more time to spend with one another to bond and get better.