Husker notes: Nebraska not underestimating Buffalo; Sticking with Taylor-Britt on punt return; O-line makes big jump

Nebraska coach Scott Frost isn’t spending one second this week overlooking Buffalo as an opponent, and neither, he said, is his team.
The Huskers are a 12-point favorite over the Bulls — which beat Wagner 69-7 in their season opener — and Frost said he’s impressed with a program that may have a new head coach (Maurice Linguist) but learned how to win games under the old one, Lance Leipold, who is now at Kansas.
Frost said he’s impressed with Buffalo’s defense in particular.
“They’ve got good pass rushers, all-conference linebackers,” Frost said. “Good guys up front and some fast guys in back. They’re very sound in their scheme, very aggressive in their scheme. And they looked very well-coached — like world-beaters in game one. So our guys are preparing, and know we have a challenge on Saturday.”
Because Buffalo also has a new coaching staff, Nebraska faces some of the same challenges it did against Illinois. Frost said he has faced UB’s defensive coordinator, Joe Cauthen, when Cauthen was at Arkansas State and Frost was head coach at Central Florida. UCF lost to Arkansas State in the Camping World Stadium Bowl in 2016.
“He did really good job and they whipped us,” Frost said.
NU inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic, who once played at Northern Iowa, said smaller schools tend to have a chip on their shoulder when they play bigger FBS programs like Nebraska. When he was with the team in 2019, UNI took Iowa State to triple overtime.
“We can’t treat Buffalo any different than Oklahoma,” Kolarevic said. “We’ve got to prepare the same way every week. I think there’s a pretty good understanding (of that). I don’t know that I’m going to bring a whole lot of extra. Everybody understands, these smaller schools, that’s the way they’re going to see it.”
Lighter and leaner Markese Steep feeling good
Markese Stepp’s feels as good – and as light – as he’s felt in college football.
The Nebraska running back has trimmed down to 215 pounds, he said Monday, after weighing 225 last year at USC. He was 240 pounds as a Trojan freshman, 235 as a sophomore and 225 last season.
“When I came here, I was originally 230 – especially after the injury and COVID,” Stepp said.
Stepp had a career-high 18 carries for 101 yards Saturday. His mom, Uyvette, made the trip for Stepp’s first home game.
“All the boxes were checked off,” Stepp said of his mom’s expectations. “She said the fans were insane.”
Mauga-Clements settling in on, off field
Eteva Mauga-Clements joked about his fast metabolism. He reminisced about the first time he ever saw snow a year ago.
The Nebraska inside linebacker saved his biggest smile Monday recalling Saturday, when he got on the field on defense for nine snaps and three total tackles in the final minutes against Fordham.
“I’m having fun,” Mauga-Clements said. “It was a cool Saturday for me.”
This wasn’t where the defender saw himself even two years ago. The California native played cornerback in high school before moving to linebacker out of necessity at his West Coast junior college. The move garnered interest from bigger schools, and he was all set to go to San Diego State after the 2019 season even after a Nebraska offer gave him pause.
Then Mauga-Clements got a call from NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who inquired about his football dream. To play professionally, the linebacker replied.
Then come to Nebraska and challenge yourself, Tuioti said. It didn’t hurt the recruiting pitch to know Tuioti has a similar Samoan ancestry along with other current Huskers like defensive lineman Marquis Black and safety Noa Pola-Gates.
“Diversity, you know?” Mauga-Clements said. “You get to feel like you’re a part of something and you get someone to relate to.”
The man who once aspired to be a star NFL safety like Troy Polamalu has shifted his goals slightly as he continues to learn Nebraska’s defense and be a playmaker at the second level. This is “real” football that includes reading offenses and knowing when to drop into coverage instead of constantly pursuing the quarterback like he did in juco. Starting linebackers like Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer – “all intellectually smart, unlike me,” Mauga-Clements jokes – are bringing him along.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he’s still looking to add good weight. Injured linebacker Will Honas tells him he needs to eat something with protein every four hours to get there. Stir fry loaded with rice and meats have been a go-to option.
“I’d be losing two or three pounds just by sitting,” Mauga-Clements said. “Weight has been an issue. But can’t complain about it, just gotta eat.”
The former transfer who position coach Barrett Ruud once called a “hidden gem” is aiming for a Blackshirt as a senior in 2022. For now his niche is special teams – he’s on kickoff, kickoff return and punt return. Days like Saturday are a good reminder of both how far he’s come and how much he still wants to accomplish.
“That’s where I get my start from (is special teams),” Mauga-Clements said. “If you do good in special teams, man, defense is going to call for you.”
NU sticking with Taylor-Britt on punt returns
Nebraska won’t be making any major changes with its punt returner this week. But it will be expecting better decisions from its man back deep in the weeks ahead.
Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Cam Taylor-Britt would remain a prominent part of NU’s return game despite gaffes in each of the first two games. The junior co-captain fielded a punt at the 2-yard line against Illinois that went for a safety and had another punt bounce off his helmet that Fordham recovered.
“I’m not the type of coach that’s going to fire someone from a role if they make a mistake but the mistakes have to quit,” Frost said. “The one on Saturday was a little tough. If that’s a bounce in the open field we want him to field it. That was probably not the right time to try to do that but Cam gives us the best opportunity for a big play back there too. We will make that decision as we go forward but I trust Cam.”
Nebraska lists receiver Oliver Martin as the co-No. 1 punt returner along with Taylor-Britt in its first game-week depth chart of the year.
Frost pushed back on the idea that Taylor-Britt has had a “rough start” to the season, citing the cornerback’s strong play on defense and three other punt returns that went without incident.
“He’s had two bad plays,” Frost said. “If you look at any other player on our team they’ve had two bad plays in two games. I wouldn’t characterize it as a rough start. We’ve just got to make better decisions on punt returns.”
Huskers remember 9/11
Nebraska’s alternate jerseys are clean. The video featuring linebacker and former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson evokes emotion.
But the cause behind this weekend’s wardrobe change is what matters most. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, an event that has shaped America since the day it happened.
Huskers’ quarterback Adrian Martinez was just 20 months old when the Twin Towers collapsed. But he’s visited New York and seen the memorial dedicated to the people who died that day. He wore Jackson’s hat to the podium on Monday. He understands the seri
“It’s a huge part of America,” Martinez said. “I’m thankful we get to represent in some form and hopefully make those proud that serve.”
Nebraska coach Scott Frost is proud of Nebraska’s role in this year’s remembrance. He praised the Huskers’ video crew for their work on the uniform reveal video. He can’t believe it’s been two decades.
Frost realized the towers were falling from a hotel room in Berea, OH. The Jets had just cut him. The Browns had just claimed him. But that morning, Frost’s place in the NFL landscape seemed insignificant.
Twenty years later, Nebraska’s uniforms represent a small piece of a nationwide nod to the first responders and military members thrust into action by the tragedies that occurred that September morning. And as Frost said Monday, every gesture that reminds the country of those sacrifices holds value.
“It’s something that should be remembered and honored,” Frost said “The little bit we can do to help honor it is worth doing.”
Husker O-line made "huge jump" from first to second game
Nebraska left tackle Tanner Corcoran said the Huskers’ offensive line took a “huge jump” from Week 0 to Week 1.
The numbers support Corcoran’s eval. After allowing five sacks against Illinois, NU’s linemen kept quarterback Adrian Martinez clean in against Fordham. The Huskers doubled their rushing total, and Corcoran said he could sense their Huskers’ counterparts fading as the game progressed.
“If you watch the game closely, you can see their D-linemen tapping out really quickly throughout the drives,” Corcoran said. “That’s what we want as an offensive line and an offensive unit.”
Of course, Nebraska was supposed to push the Rams around. Its players are bigger and stronger, not to mention better-funded. But left guard Ethan Piper sees more than lower competition behind his unit’s improvement.
Piper said Nebraska learned from its Illinois tape. They’ve grown together through countless practice reps during fall camp and beyond.
“And as you progress with season,” Piper said, “I think our chemistry as an offensive line has been getting greater. I think we really stepped it up and really showed it (against Fordham), especially in the second half. It all lined up on Saturday.”
Alante Brown has something to prove after shoulder surgery
Alante Brown missed out on a lot due to his bum right shoulder.
After tearing his shoulder “from labrum to rotator cuff,” Brown missed most of Nebraska’s spring practice. He missed chances to prove himself as a blocker. And ultimately,he missed a chance to rise up the Huskers’ depth chart after tearing his shoulder “from the labrum to the rotator cuff.”
Now Brown is trying to make up for lost time. He drew rave reviews from teammates for his stop-and-go juke during the Huskers’ 52-7 win over Fordham. But that play came on Brown’s lone catch of the season. He returned kickoffs last season but lost that privilege after dropping kicks during fall camp.
Now, Brown said Monday, he’s fighting to rejoin the kickoff team. And earn more receiving reps. And earn more praise from his teammates.
“It feels good being out there with my teammates and showing them that I can play at the capability that they expect me to,” Brown said. “It feels good -- them encouraging me and being on me and telling me how proud they were.”
The praise came from all corners of the Husker roster. Adrian Martinez, Ben Stille and Cam Taylor-Britt all showed Brown love when he jogged off the field Saturday. But Brown’s teammates have also challenged him to earn more playing time.
Brown may have missed his chances during the spring, but he can still prove his blocking prowess to coaches during the season. He can showcase his knowledge of the Huskers’ route tree. And with moves like the one he showcased against Fordham, he can remind them that he was the top prep school player in 2019.
Brown’s path to more playing time, as his teammates reminded him on Saturday: “Keep going, keep going. This is what we expect from (you).”
Hutmacher gets first taste of game action
relished every second of his time on the field late in Saturday’s victory over Fordham.
“It was really awesome to finally be on the field with fans,” he said. “There was definitely some nerves...after that first snap, I was ready to go.”
It was the second-year freshman’s first time playing in front of nearly 90,000 Husker faithful, a full Memorial Stadium. Hutmacher, who also played at Illinois last week and appeared in the season finale last year against Rutgers, stressed the importance of preparation and consistency in order to get more playing time. Those seem to be the same traits the coaching staff is valuing this season.
Hutmacher wasn’t listed in the two-deep lineup when Nebraska surprisingly released a depth chart this morning for the first time in two years.
The South Dakota native still approaches every week like he is a starter because he never knows when he could be called into action. He credited the older guys on the defensive line, Ben Stille, Ty Robinson, Deontre Thomas and others being a massive help in his development, the hardest part of which has been getting acclimated to the speed of the game at this level.
“Nash has probably made the biggest jump out of all those young guys,” Robinson said. “It’s been awesome to see him progress to who he is now. When he got here, he was just a big, stiff dude and I told him ‘you’ve got the size, you got the strength and now we’ve just gotta work on your athleticism,’ and he’s really honed in on that.”
Any time on the field in front of a filled stadium is precious for the development and orientation of the Huskers’ youth and serves as motivation to see more of it.
“Honestly I just remember being out there and it was just a really cool moment after that first snap,” Hutmacher said. “Looking around seeing the fans going crazy, it was really cool for me.”
QUICK HITS
>> Left tackle Turner Corcoran said he could have physically played the entire game last Saturday as he completes his recovery from a fall-camp injury. He saw 65 snaps in the game after playing 60 in the opener while rotating at the position with Brant Banks.
“Just growing those reps week by week,” Corcoran said. “I’m perfectly okay with whatever the coaches have moving forward.”
>> Nash Hutmacher has made the biggest jump of all the defensive linemen early in the season, fellow lineman Ty Robinson said.
>> Even though Deontai Williams (two interceptions) and JoJo Domann (one) caught the balls on turnovers Saturday, Nebraska’s defensive line helped cause each of the takeaways with pressure in Fordham’s backfield. D-line coach Tony Tuioti praised his position group for their job during a film session Monday.
“He said, ‘Nobody’s going to care that you guys were back there. All they’re going to care (about) is the guy who caught the ball,’” Robinson said. “But to us and to the people who truly think it’s important and matter and to the people we think are important, they’re going to know and see what we caused. It’s a big pride thing. It’s what we want to do moving forward.”
>> Running back Rahmir Johnson said all the backs got to show off their “own little superpower” in the Fordham game. Markese Stepp and Jacquez Yant are big-bodied, between-the-tackles runners. Sevion Morrison is quick on his feet. Gabe Ervin and Johnson have speed while Marvin Scott grinds.
Johnson said that unlike many other positions, running backs need the games to show what they can do.
“I think these games are a good rehearsal to see who can be that guy come later in the season when we start getting into more Big Ten play,” Johnson said.
>> Australia native and second-year punter Daniel Cerni said reports of his lack of football knowledge upon his arrival last year are a bit overstated. He knew a “minimal” amount about the game at first but has been trying to learn all he can – even things that might not be necessary for him to know as a kicker.
“I do believe there’s a lot of positives that can come from learning every aspect of the game,” Cerni said. “I’m not going to learn all the complexities in regard to each position but the basics of each one I’d like to know. I think that’s where I’m at now.”
>> Corcoran applauded quarterback Adrian Martinez’s willingness to get angry at the offensive linemen after early struggles in the Fordham game.
“Whenever we need that guy to kind of bite us in the ass, that’s what he does, that’s his leadership role,” Corcoran said. “It’s his offense and he’s taking the bull by the horns. He’s done a great job with it. Whenever we need the push, he gives us the push.”
