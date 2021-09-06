Husker notes: Nebraska not underestimating Buffalo; Sticking with Taylor-Britt on punt return; O-line makes big jump

>> Even though Deontai Williams (two interceptions) and JoJo Domann (one) caught the balls on turnovers Saturday, Nebraska’s defensive line helped cause each of the takeaways with pressure in Fordham’s backfield. D-line coach Tony Tuioti praised his position group for their job during a film session Monday.

“He said, ‘Nobody’s going to care that you guys were back there. All they’re going to care (about) is the guy who caught the ball,’” Robinson said. “But to us and to the people who truly think it’s important and matter and to the people we think are important, they’re going to know and see what we caused. It’s a big pride thing. It’s what we want to do moving forward.”

>> Running back Rahmir Johnson said all the backs got to show off their “own little superpower” in the Fordham game. Markese Stepp and Jacquez Yant are big-bodied, between-the-tackles runners. Sevion Morrison is quick on his feet. Gabe Ervin and Johnson have speed while Marvin Scott grinds.

Johnson said that unlike many other positions, running backs need the games to show what they can do.

“I think these games are a good rehearsal to see who can be that guy come later in the season when we start getting into more Big Ten play,” Johnson said.