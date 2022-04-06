Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for spring game

LINCOLN – There’s one big evaluation day left for the Huskers this spring. And it will come with tens of thousands of people looking on and in front of a national television audience.

Nebraska players and coaches on Wednesday completed their 14th spring workout with a nod toward the reality that Saturday’s Red-White scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium will be different. Fun, certainly, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. But also one more chance to determine who he trusts most – by the time fall camp rolls around, he’s shifted his focus from who’s playing to who Nebraska is playing.

So the game will be about those trending toward starting jobs. It will also be about relatively young players and how they handle the spotlight. Among those in the latter category are Braxton Clark, Tyreke Johnson, Javier Morton and Jaeden Gould.

“I want to watch those guys just put it all together,” Fisher said. “What I really want to do is see if they can block out that crowd and just stay focused and play football. That’s what I really want to see.”

Tight end Travis Vokolek – NU’s top player at the position who will sit out the scrimmage because of injury – said the only question is how many new things the staff wants to show fans, especially on offense.

“You’re going to see hard-nosed football with the running backs,” Vokolek said. “You’re going to see quarterbacks throwing great balls, giving us opportunities to go up and make plays and our receivers and tight ends, of course, always making plays. It’ll be fun.”

Ty Robinson holding up under high rep count

The defensive line has been riddled with injuries, leading to seven main players taking the reps this spring.

One of those guys is Ty Robinson, a fourth-year sophomore who has become one of the leaders of the group.

“I feel like I am in a 35-year-old body,” he said.

Robinson said most of the healthy bodies ­– himself included – have over 400-plus reps this spring. The fact the healthy bodies made it through a workload like that, Robinson said, shows what the unit can do.

With all those reps comes the opportunity to focus on specific areas of his game. Robinson said the main focus for him this spring has been working on developing his pass rush. Mike Dawson, Nebraska’s defensive line and outside linebackers coach, has been working on new techniques to rush from for interior linemen, Robinson said.

“His main focus was getting vertical a lot more than reading the guy,” Robinson said. “We’re going off the ball and really just focusing on getting vertical.”

Even with the injuries that have plagued the D-line, Robinson feels the defense has taken a huge step forward.

“I know when guys leave everyone wonders if the defense is not going to show up,” he said, “but I can tell you this, the defense showed up this spring.”

Newsome lauds strong competition

Quinton Newsome said the competition in the secondary has been great this season, with guys from all around the position stepping up and challenging one another.

“I’ve seen it just kind of elevating, getting more competitive as guys try to earn more reps, guys try to move up the depth chart,” he said. “And the guys who (are) at the top of the depth chart, they don’t want to move, so it’s competition all around.”

Newsome also noted that there is no longer a “new group or old group” anymore. Everyone is held to the same standard; everyone is held accountable.

The competition within the group hasn’t just been limited to within the room. The wide receivers and defensive backs go at it in practice, he said. Newsome called the 1-on-1’s the best part of practice.

“It’s been great, it’s been intense,” the junior cornerback said.

More notes:

>> Who is standing out to Fisher in the secondary? Six guys: Quinton Newsome, Marques Buford, Tommi Hill, Myles Farmer, DeShon Singleton and Noa Pola-Gates. Newsome, who started at cornerback last year, said an “old guys” and “new guys” group has simply blended into one larger pack of defenders.

>> Receivers coach Mickey Joseph said Ty Hahn has been a surprise to him this spring with his physical ability and learning of the playbook.

>> Receiver Zavier Betts and Nebraska continue to talk but Betts is still not with the team, Joseph said.

>> Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper continue to do the majority of snapping at center, though Hixson wouldn’t speculate on who he thought had a leg up thus far.

