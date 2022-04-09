Husker notes: Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy has recovered from foot injury

LINCOLN — Chubba Purdy completed five of 10 passes for 63 yards on Saturday. His assessment? “I played pretty well,” he said, especially for a guy who considered the spring game his third practice at Nebraska.

Purdy sat out most of this spring with an injured foot. He tried to participate in 7-on-7 drills early but “shut that down” when the foot started bothering him.

While his foot healed, Purdy dove into the film on new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s offense. He says Whipple’s system is “not that hard — you just have to read coverages.” And Purdy said Whipple is “super smart” in teaching the quarterbacks how to read defenses.

The next step in Purdy’s integration is reps. Purdy hadn’t thrown to any of NU’s receivers much before Saturday. He only returned to practice on April 1 and he was “full go” last Monday and Wednesday.

Overall, “I didn’t really have a spring,” Purdy said. But the important part is that his foot feels better now. Purdy spent the spring praying the pain away. Now he’s excited to show the Huskers what he can do when healthy.

“I want to show these coaches and my teammates what I can do,” Purdy said. “I’m trying to read and learn and get the physical reps. ... Over the past couple weeks, (my foot) has gotten way better, and I’m excited to be back.”

Anthony welcomed Huskers

The new kid came to Lincoln nervous. Oklahoma State transfer Hunter Anthony didn’t know how the Huskers offensive linemen would react to an experienced tackle joining their room.

Fifteen practices in, those concerns have disappeared. Anthony said Saturday that his teammates have embraced him as their brother. They practice together, lift together, eat together. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has helped bring the position group closer, too. And though Anthony’s role at Nebraska remains undefined, he’s confident Lincoln will make for a cozy home.

“At this point, the team’s given me more than I could ever imagine,” Anthony said. “I’d do anything for them. I’d play anywhere. I’d do whatever (they need).”

Gunnerson encouraged by pass-rush performance

For Nebraska’s outside linebackers, Saturday’s spring game was about invading the backfield. And according to Huskers outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson, they succeeded.

NU’s outside rushers accounted for all three sacks and three of the Huskers’ eight tackles for loss against the offense. Junior Garrett Nelson had two of each, Jimari Butler added one of both and Gunnerson, who finished with four tackles, said he found success speed rushing.

Count that as a win for the Huskers’ pass rushers, whose jobs Gunnerson said have been a point of emphasis this spring.

“Days like today when we're straight rushing a lot, it's really important to just focus on getting off the ball and focus on fundamentals,” Gunnerson said. “That's type the type of stuff we work on in (individual drills) a lot. Just getting off the ball, working a move, getting to the quarterback.”

Bleekrode on the sideline

Nebraska’s scholarship kicker for 2022, Furman transfer Timmy Bleekrode, was among the newcomers who have not yet enrolled and watched the game from the sidelines.

After NU missed a field goal and an extra point in the Huskers’ spring game, it’s a good thing Bleekrode’s still coming. Nebraska has issues with placekicking Saturday. Punter Brian Buschini, meanwhile hit some long (63 and 62 yards) and short (14).

NU coach Scott Frost joked that the day’s biggest applause went to Buschini’s 63-yarder, which finished in the north end zone.

“Rightfully so,” Frost said. “I would have been clapping too, if that hadn’t been inappropriate. Kicking and punting, we certainly hope are better this year.”

Missing Prochazka and Corcoran

Of the many Huskers who missed Saturday’s game — and spring camp — with injuries, none may be more important than tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran. That duo, which started the Northwestern game, will be sorely needed based on the play of NU’s backup tackles in the spring game, and Frost said the duo has to get back in time for training camp.

“Those two kids are going to work their tails, and they’re not that far away,” Frost said of Prochazka (knee) and Corcocan (various issues). “They’ll be back in the mix real soon.”

Frost stopped short of saying all injured players in camp will be back by summer conditioning, which is slated to start a week early because of Nebraska’s late-August game in Ireland.

Defensive back combinations

With several positions still up for grabs, the Nebraska secondary trotted out a few different combinations among its five positions on Saturday.

The top group featured corner Quinton Newsome — a returning starter from 2021 — nickel Isaac Gifford, safeties Myles Farmer and Marques Buford, and corner Braxton Clark. The second group featured corner Tamon Lynum, nickel Chris Kolarevic, safeties DeShon Singleton and Ashton Hausmann, and corner Tyreke Johnson. In the third group, corner Tommi Hill, nickel Derek Branch, safeties Noa Pola-Gates and Buford, and corner Newsome.

Earlier this week, NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said Newsome, Hill, Clark, Farmer, Pola-Gates, Singleton have separated themselves among the defensive backs.

O-line in first half

The first half saw only two offensive line combinations.

To start the first series — which was captained by quarterback Casey Thompson — saw Brant Banks at left tackle, Nouredin Nouili at left guard, Trent Hixson at center, Broc Bando at right guard and Bryce Benhart at right tackle.

The second unit consisted of Ezra Miller at left tackle, Kevin Williams Jr. at left guard, Ian Boerkircher at center, Henry Lutovsky at right guard and Hunter Anthony at right tackle.

The two groups alternated each drive and both struggled at times — especially in pass protection. Outsider linebacker Garrett Nelson had no issue getting to the quarterback and the o-line seemed to have no answer for him.

They did have some good moments in run blocking. Running back Anthony Grant had a 60-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

