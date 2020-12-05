Husker notes: Nebraska QBs make getting Wan'Dale Robinson the ball a priority

After Nebraska’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern earlier this season, coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called their shot as it related to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

The sophomore receiver needed the ball more. And he was going to get it, too.

“We need Wan’Dale to be a bigger part of the game plan, so we’re going to do what we need to,” Frost said then.

“We’ve got to do more, as far as giving him carries and different things,” Lubick said. “Giving him the ball on stuff he does well.”

Mission accomplished. In the last three weeks, Robinson has cleared 100 all-purpose yards in all three games. On Saturday, he had 119 yards on 11 touches. Nine of those were receptions.

“It was good to finally get going again,” Robinson said. He noted Nebraska has set up some passing schemes that, if quarterback Adrian Martinez doesn’t have an open read, he can dump the ball to Robinson over the middle or in the flat.

Martinez said the NU quarterbacks have made a concerted effort to focus on getting Robinson the ball.