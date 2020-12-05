Husker notes: Nebraska QBs make getting Wan'Dale Robinson the ball a priority

After Nebraska’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern earlier this season, coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called their shot as it related to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.
The sophomore receiver needed the ball more. And he was going to get it, too.
“We need Wan’Dale to be a bigger part of the game plan, so we’re going to do what we need to,” Frost said then.
“We’ve got to do more, as far as giving him carries and different things,” Lubick said. “Giving him the ball on stuff he does well.”
Mission accomplished. In the last three weeks, Robinson has cleared 100 all-purpose yards in all three games. On Saturday, he had 119 yards on 11 touches. Nine of those were receptions.
“It was good to finally get going again,” Robinson said. He noted Nebraska has set up some passing schemes that, if quarterback Adrian Martinez doesn’t have an open read, he can dump the ball to Robinson over the middle or in the flat.
Martinez said the NU quarterbacks have made a concerted effort to focus on getting Robinson the ball.
“That’s a big point of emphasis for myself, coach Lubick, Luke McCaffrey, obviously coach Frost,” Martinez said. “We know the type of player he is, and I think we kind of came to the conclusion that was deserving of more opportunities.”
Robinson got to play against close friend Rondale Moore, one of Purdue’s top receivers. Robinson and Moore train together in the offseason and nearly played on the same team in high school. Moore — who had 13 catches for 78 yards — missed last season’s game with an injury.
“It was really nice to play against him,” Robinson said.
Walk-ons showing out
Nebraska needed a score. And it came through on a drive bookended by a pair of Nebraska walk-ons.
Ahead 20-10 following a Purdue touchdown in the second quarter, redshirt freshman and Elkhorn South grad Cooper Jewett began the possession with a 2-yard carry in his Husker debut. Seven plays later, NU broke into the end zone when sophomore and O’Neill product Wyatt Liewer took a short swing pass from quarterback Adrian Martinez and squirted into the end zone from 10 yards out. It was the first career grab for NU’s 2018 Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year, capping an eight-play, 65-yard march.
Other former walk-ons also shined for Big Red. Sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer of Lincoln North Star made five tackles (half for loss). And receiver Levi Falck — a grad transfer from South Dakota — blocked a punt and made five catches for 39 yards.
Brendan Jaimes sets record
Brenden Jaimes is nearing 40 — starts that is.
The quiet, consistent, stalwart left tackle has now started 39 games consecutively, which sets a school record for consecutive starts by a lineman. Jaimes is two starts away from tying for the school record for linemen. That record of 41 is currently held by Jeremiah Sirles, who played at NU through the 2013 season.
Martinez tops 1,000 attempts
Martinez now has 1,000 total attempts in his career, joining three other quarterbacks — Eric Crouch, Taylor Martinez and Tommy Armstrong — in such an achievement.
Nebraska takes on Purdue
