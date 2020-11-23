Husker notes: Nebraska ramping up practices for 'black and blue' game with Iowa

It’s bloodbath week — Nebraska is playing Iowa — and the Huskers, fresh off a 41-23 loss to Illinois, are ramping up the physicality in practice to both address concerns from a poor effort on Saturday and prepare for the historically gritty Hawkeyes, who have won five straight games in the series.
The execution wasn't up to par against Illinois, coach Scott Frost said. "We didn't change practice," he said. "I just think the intensity's better (this week). That's what we need when we're playing any game — especially Iowa."
Iowa will be a "black and blue" game, Frost said, referring to the kinds of bruises that tend to come from the contest.
Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann said NU's practices have already been rigorous to start the week.
"We're ramping it up," Domann said. "It's tough to bang during the week when guys are banged up from the game on Saturday, but definitely this week, more than past weeks, we're being as physical as humanly possible. We're throwing our bodies out on the line, we're preparing ourselves, not only mentally, but physically, more than we have before, based off how practice went (Monday)."
Iowa has won five straight games in the series and run for at least 200 yards against Nebraska in the last four. The Hawkeyes' physicality once prompted former NU defensive coordinator Mark Banker to surmise Iowa practices were "a bloodbath" because that's how the team played in a 40-10 win over the Huskers in 2016.
Domann said NU has to dial in to beat Iowa's run game.
"You've got to be sound in your run fits, you've got to play more physical than them on defense, and you've got to get them out of their game plan, what they want to do to you, which is run the ball vertically down your throat," Domann said.
Frost gives thumbs up to cranberry sauce
One of the worst parts about playing and coaching football is missing Thanksgiving, Frost said.
The NU football team will treat this Thursday like it would treat a normal Friday, traveling to Iowa City. The team won't get a normal Thanksgiving meal, Frost said. The coaching staff is also trying to determine if some players can go home this week, and how many. Avoiding COVID-19 exposure is a concern, Frost said.
On the lighter side, Frost said cranberry sauce on his turkey is his preferred holiday food.
"Some people are into it. Some aren't. I love it," Frost said.
Domann is willing to try some turkey at a Thanksgiving dinner, but it's not his favorite holiday dish.
"I love steak and mashed potatoes," he said. "Not a big turkey guy. I'm willing to try some new turkey, but I'm a homegrown just steak, mashed potato guy."
Unlike Domann, sophomore wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is a little more traditional with his food palate, as he prefers turkey or ham.
"You can't go wrong with either one of those," Robinson said.
Domann's message to newcomers
When asked about his message to younger players during a rough patch early in their careers, Domann said "it's tough" and "it's not easy."
"Adversity sharpens men. Adversity makes men," he said. "And just because it's not going the way you envision that going, doesn't mean that it's not for you, or it's not still there for you to take."
Over Domann's five years at Nebraska, the Huskers hold a record of 23-30. Domann missed the entirety of the 2017 season with an injury and missed four games the following year, also with an injury.
"Be hypercritical of how you can get better," he said. "How you can prepare better. How you can lock in more in different ways and continue to just trust the process."
Kurt Warner to son: Keep working
Kade Warner's father — Kurt Warner, the pro football Hall of Famer — told his son to keep his head up and keep working during NU's 1-3 start in 2020.
"When plays don't go your way, you just gotta keep working because it's all you can do," the Husker receiver said. "So, I've just been taking that approach and put it towards practice, put it towards meetings, weightlifting — anything I can. Just keep working, and I'm confident that I'll reap what I sow."
Though Warner shaved his Rollie Fingers-style mustache, other NU players are growing mustaches for the Iowa game, he said on Monday.
The junior captain said he had planned to shave it sooner, but after questions from the media earlier in the year, he decided to keep it. Now, Warner is sporting a full beard.
