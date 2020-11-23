Husker notes: Nebraska ramping up practices for 'black and blue' game with Iowa

"You can't go wrong with either one of those," Robinson said.

Domann's message to newcomers

When asked about his message to younger players during a rough patch early in their careers, Domann said "it's tough" and "it's not easy."

"Adversity sharpens men. Adversity makes men," he said. "And just because it's not going the way you envision that going, doesn't mean that it's not for you, or it's not still there for you to take."

Over Domann's five years at Nebraska, the Huskers hold a record of 23-30. Domann missed the entirety of the 2017 season with an injury and missed four games the following year, also with an injury.

"Be hypercritical of how you can get better," he said. "How you can prepare better. How you can lock in more in different ways and continue to just trust the process."

Kurt Warner to son: Keep working

Kade Warner's father — Kurt Warner, the pro football Hall of Famer — told his son to keep his head up and keep working during NU's 1-3 start in 2020.