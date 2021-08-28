Husker notes: Nebraska running backs off to slow start in season opener

Corcoran — a former heralded recruit who made his first career start in the Huskers’ 2020 season finale — had been limited during portions of fall camp with an undisclosed injury. The second-year freshman traded off with the third-year Banks, who appeared in his sixth career contest.

Running back Markese Stepp said whoever is on the edge can handle what Nebraska needs them to do.

“I trust either of them no matter who’s on the O-line, no matter who has to come in,” Stepp said. “I’ve seen what they’ve done in the offseason, I’ve seen how they train, I’ve seen how they work on a day-to-day basis. So for me, I trust any of them to go out there and get the job done.”

Defense beats the heat

The humidity was thick and the sun beat down on the field inside Memorial Stadium for the earliest game in Big Ten Conference history. The “RealFeel” temperature pushed 100 degrees at kickoff.

How did Nebraska’s defense hold up? The Blackshirts felt like the conditions didn’t affect them.

A unit that touted depth on all three levels in fall camp saw 20 players register tackles. The defense forced three straight Illinois punts to give the offense a chance at a game-tying drive in the final seconds.