Husker notes: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back

LINCOLN — Four ‘OR’ designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back.

Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.

“We have a lot of guys that deserve to play,” Frost said. “There’s a couple that I don’t think played enough or very much at all. That’s kind of going to be a week-to-week thing a little bit unless somebody really takes it and runs with it.”

One notable absentee was Rahmir Johnson, who Frost said was caught between practicing at receiver and running back and didn’t see action in either spot — “We gotta use him more,” Frost said.

Another was Gabe Ervin — a two-game starter as a freshman before an ACL injury ended his season — who is fully healthy.

“Those guys can help us win football games,” Frost said.

Frost said he was generally pleased with how the backs played.

The highlight was Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run — a home-run display on the ground NU hasn’t had from a traditional back in years — though freshman Ajay Allen (three carries for seven yards) and Jaquez Yant (three for five) also saw action.

NU isn't taking UND lightly

Don’t let North Dakota’s record fool you.

The Fighting Hawks finished 5-6 and 3-5 in Missouri Valley play last season, but they had a lead or a chance to take the lead in every game.

Sound familiar?

“They lost a loooot of close games,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “I don’t know how anybody does that.”

Frost was joking, but he and the Huskers insist that North Dakota is no laughing matter. Cornerback Quinton Newsome said NU can’t take any opponent lightly. Frost is impressed by their offensive schemes. And both Frost and Casey Thompson said the Fighting Hawks’ defense shows “a lot of variety” on film — Coverages, blitzes, fronts.

“You can never count on them being anywhere,” Frost said. “So it's a good challenge for us. I think it's gonna make us focus on some things that we probably need to focus on and get that much better.”

Newcomers to the Sea of Red

Nebraska’s home opener Saturday will be a new experience for a slew of offseason additions.

Among the 16 transfers and 30-plus fresh faces is quarterback Casey Thompson, who got a small taste of playing in front of a Memorial Stadium crowd for a few snaps during the spring scrimmage in April. Saturday will no doubt be different, he said. His family will also be in attendance after watching his Nebraska debut on television.

“I'm excited to get in front of the fans, Husker Nation,” Thompson said. “I think they are passionate and I'm very appreciative of the diehard fans.”

Other veteran players said they’re excited to share the Sea of Red experience with first-year teammates. Fifth-year edge rusher Caleb Tannor called NU home games “everything.” Put in work during the week, he’ll tell newbies, because home Saturdays are fun.