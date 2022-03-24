Husker notes: Nebraska transfer Anthony Grant adjusting well at running back

One of the new additions to the Nebraska running back room, Anthony Grant, has been adjusting well to the Nebraska offense, said running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.

Grant, a transfer from New Mexico Military Institute, was one of the best running backs in the nation in junior college, rushing for 1,730 yards in the fall of 2021.

“It's always a challenge to adjust to the process, but he has assimilated very well to what I want as far as the culture for the running back room and the expectations and the standards I have for all of them,” said Applewhite. “He’s adjusted to that very well.”

Before going to NMMI, Grant was the primary kick returner for Florida State in 2018 before redshirting in 2019. Applewhite believes going through the two years at FSU has allowed Grant to be more mature than a typical JUCO transfer.

“He's been through the fire already, and what I mean by the fire – he's been through a fall camp at a division one school,” said Applewhite. “He’s been through a season at a division one school.”

Applewhite also believes the challenges he’s faced – leaving FSU, going to a JUCO, and now at Nebraska – have woken him up and will help him compete at a high level every day.

“He was at the top of the top. He was at Florida State and then he goes to New Mexico Military. And so he's seen everything in between and I think that kind of has been a wake-up call to him as far as what he needs to do and how he needs to get it done to compete at a high level.”

Applewhite hopes for five running back rotation

This season, Applewhite hopes that he can have five running backs in an optimal rotation.

The number five helps carry the weight when injuries happen, not if injuries happen.

“If someone is dinged up, if someone is sore, I got four that can still carry the load,” he said.

For now, he is enjoying the competition and loves all the players in his room. While he hopes to have five guys in the rotation, he expects that one player will emerge by the time the season rolls around.

But even if that one emerges, the others will still play a role. If they don’t, Applewhite will take the blame.

“If we only have one, then I didn’t do a good job,” said Applewhite. “Then I’ll put that on me. If we have only one guy that I feel like is the number one guy that out of 40 run plays, he needs to have 35 of them, then that’s on me. Because there is enough talent in that room that I should be able to develop."

Tight end depth tested this spring

Nowhere on Nebraska’s roster this spring are there more practice repetitions available than at tight end.

The Huskers began workouts last month knowing the probable No. 1 at the position, Travis Vokolek, would miss time. Other injuries have cropped up as NU passes the midway point of workouts including to Chris Hickman, Chancellor Brewington and Thomas Fidone.

Fidone – the school’s top-rated recruit in the 2021 class – last spring suffered a knee injury that kept him out nearly all of his freshman campaign. Frost declined to get into details about the tight end’s latest ailment, saying “when the time’s appropriate I will.”

Injuries have essentially sidelined Nebraska’s top four tight ends, leaving a void for multiple in-state options to fill. Those include redshirt freshmen AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep) and James Carnie (Norris) along with walk-ons Nate Boerkircher (Aurora) and John Goodwin (Lincoln High). Another 2022 scholarship addition, Chase Androff, will join the program this summer.

“Those guys are getting a lot of reps,” Frost said. “They need them because we’re going to have to count on some guys to step up.”

Frost singled out Boerkircher specifically for coming in and working to get better and doing “good things” in the run and pass game.

“It’s tough right now – there’s a bunch of guys we’re going to be counting on next year that aren’t practicing but they’re doing a good job getting some individual reps and some mental reps,” Frost said. “It’ll be good to get those guys back too.”

O-line mixing and matching in spring

Broc Bando was still catching his breath as he spoke with reporters Thursday. His fifth spring at Nebraska has been a unique one for the offensive line.

Fluid might be the best word to describe the O-line as it passed the eighth of 15 spring workouts. A couple experienced starters – Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka – are out with injuries. Roles are interchangeable across guard and tackle positions.

“It does put a little strain on people but it also gives more people opportunity to show out and show what they’re able to do,” Bando said. “Honestly it’s more conditioning. If you’re able to handle the reps, why not get more reps?”

Bando said he has primarily been at right guard. Nouri Nouili has worked mostly at left guard. Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper are handling the majority of reps at center. Transfers Hunter Anthony and Kevin Williams have bounced all across the line.

“Guys need to be able to play multiple things so that when we fit it all together and get the best five guys out there that they’re ready to do it,” Frost said. “I think they’re getting a lot of experience with that right now.”

New position coach Donovan Raiola has brought another variable with his change in blocking style. Frost said he’s noticed continued improvement on fundamentals. Practices have been more physical, Bando said, with an emphasis on finishing blocks and running after the ball.

“It’s been really good,” Raiola said. “Guys have responded really well to it.”

QUICK HITS

>> Frost said he’s been pleased and perhaps somewhat surprised by the strong player leadership shown this spring, particularly with more vocal leaders on offense than last season. Part of the dynamic, he said, is portal additions don’t need much time to acclimate.

“These transfers come in and they’re used to being leaders other places,” Frost said. “They have to kind of earn the respect first, but they’re accustomed to doing that so I think they fit into the role a little quicker.”

>> A few NFL scouts indicated some former Huskers perhaps moved up draft boards after their efforts at Pro Day on Tuesday, Frost said.

“That’s always an exciting day to see guys that you spent three, four, five years with accomplish their dream and play in the NFL,” Frost said. “We’ll be watching and rooting for all those guys.”

>> Bando, a 6-5 senior, said he considers his “sons” and mentees to be roommates and fellow O-lineman Teddy Prochazka and Henry Lutovsky even though they stand 6-9 and 6-6, respectively.

“Wife must have been big,” Bando quipped.​

