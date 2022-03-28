Husker notes: Nebraska worked through 'fast and physical' scrimmage

Nebraska’s second live scrimmage this spring included some good things. Tackling wasn’t necessarily among them.

So said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Monday following Saturday’s back-and-forth live-action battle between an offense in transition and a defense replacing a swath of starters. With so few chances in the spring to tackle all the way through a play, the day provided a window into a major point of emphasis for the Blackshirts this offseason.

“It’s not good enough right now,” Chinander said. “But in spring football you don’t get a ton of shots to tackle live to the ground. We’ll get a little bit more work in that. We can definitely use the work throughout the rest of the spring. Then as move into fall camp we can definitely use some more tackling work.”

There are other ways to work on the craft during times without live tackling, Chinander said. Keep drilling and talking about it. Hammer home the importance of leverage, body posture and eye placement even in low-contact periods. But nothing can replace doing it, especially for everyone beyond the line of scrimmage.

“Those guys on the perimeter – nickels, linebackers, defensive backs – have a lot of space to work with,” Chinander said. “So they’ve got to be really sound in their tackling plan and in their technique.”

The rest of the Saturday scrimmage was “fast and physical,” the coach said. Defenders who needed reps got them. Running backs ran well on offense. Both sides got in good work in red-zone and third-down situations. The offense and defense each had their moments and avoided “dumb stuff” like penalties.

“I thought both sides were operating really good at certain points in time,” Chinander said. “Sometimes it was kind of a stalemate which is okay too – it’s good players on good players. Both I thought both groups did a really nice job.”

Jimari Butler looking to grow into Blackshirt role

Since arriving at Nebraska in 2020, Jimari Butler has learned that football is serious business. His meals are larger now, and he spends more time studying NU’s schemes.

“I learned that NFL life,” Butler said.

Butler enters his third season as a second-string outside linebacker behind Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson. He likes Tannor’s speed and Nelson’s toughness. He’s trying to incorporate both skill sets.

Butler’s takeaway from watching the upperclassmen: perseverance. “Even when you don’t want to do it, you’ve got to get it done,” Butler said. “That’s the Blackshirt mentality.”

Butler plans to join the Blackshirt ranks at NU. But for now, he’s comfortable learning from those that have. Asked about his goals this season, Butler reminded reporters, “I’m still a young guy.”

And he’s still absorbing the wisdom from his more seasoned teammates.

“My goal for this season is just getting more experience under my belt,” Butler said. “Just keep working under Garrett and Caleb, getting a feel for (playing), that’s it.”

With shouldering healed, Braxton Clark playing with more freedom

He felt the pain making tackles and jamming receivers. But now that Braxton Clark’s shoulder has stopped hurting, the Husker defensive back says he’s playing with more freedom this spring.

“I’ve really seen a difference with my body and my play. “Every play, it’s more explosion.”

Clark has battled injuries to both shoulders at Nebraska, including a separated shoulder that kept him out six months during his junior season. But now that he’s healthy, he’s fighting for a starting corner spot opposite Quinton Newsome. Clark says he, Tommi Hill, Omar Brown, Javier Morton and Tamon Lynum are fighting for reps. And since Hill, Brown and Morton are all new to the program, Clark said this year’s defensive back room requires more teaching than last year’s.

But as of Monday, NU’s secondary is rediscovering the chemistry it enjoyed last season. Clark says the Huskers “compete as brothers,” not enemies. And now that he’s healthy again, he plans to become a leader in the DB brotherhood.

“(I want) to be more of a leader on the field and off the field,” Clark said. “Whether that’s making sure guys get home safely on the weekends, or making sure they’re in the playbook even when we're not in the film room. I'd say that'd be the biggest thing I need to work on.”

QUICK HITS

>> Nebraska continues to cycle players into the nickel position vacated by JoJo Domann. Isaac Gifford is “progressing” there, Chinander said, while Chris Kolarevic also continues to learn the spot transitioning from inside linebacker. Walk-on John Bullock is another rotating with the 1s and 2 as the Creighton Prep grad works to get the mental side “cranked down.”

Meanwhile, NU expects Javin Wright back soon from injury to compete there as well. Redshirt freshman walk-on Grant Buda has spent time at nickel with the third team. Chinander said other defensive backs will get looks there too when the hierarchy at safety and cornerback is more established.

>> Leaders continue to emerge on defense. Chinander said linebackers Garrett Nelson and Nick Henrich have gained separation in that regard. A host of others are coming along including defensive backs Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer – “You hear his voice a lot more,” Chinander said – as well as defensive lineman Ty Robinson. Injured linebacker Luke Reimer is setting a tone from the sidelines.

“I see a lot of these guys that are new (to) playing with the first team, if you will, that are really trying to develop themselves,” Chinander said. “I don’t know if we have a clear-cut guy yet.”

