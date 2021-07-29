Husker notes: Nebraska's defensive line is 'starting from scratch'

The 325-pound Daniels, who coach Scott Frost joked was a “special forces eater” last week at Big Ten Media Days, said he has drastically improved his own ability to stay on the field through a commitment to running and eating right.

“I feel like I can take the next step,” Daniels said. “Probably do hopefully 10 plays straight without being gassed.”

Looking for No. 1 running back

Damion Daniels believes Nebraska running backs can be a team strength. Cam Taylor-Britt considers the position among the Huskers’ deepest.

NU rushers drew consistent praise on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium during media day Thursday. But no one was ready to name names for the most unsettled spot on the team with a month of fall camp ahead.

The window of opportunity to earn the No. 1 job might be smaller than in years past. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he wants to make position decisions sooner — at least in house — in order to build some continuity with the offense and defense. Guys better show up ready to compete right away.

“We’ve got a ton of talent in that room, but I don’t want it to be by committee ideally,” Frost said. “I want to have a main guy and a backup or two who are going to share the carries.”