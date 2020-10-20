Husker notes: Nick Henrich adds intrigue to OLBs; Travis Vokolek ready to rumble at TE

Nebraska outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson has six guys he’d like to rotate at his two positions.
One, JoJo Domann, has been a consistent playmaker, even though a few of his mistakes have made plays for the other team. Another presumptive starter, Caleb Tannor, has been underwhelming in two seasons and is apparently just now learning how to function within the defense. Three more — Nick Henrich, Pheldarius Payne and Niko Cooper — have never played a college down at outside ‘backer.
So, yes, Dawson has his work cut out for him a little bit. He won’t be getting much sympathy for it from opponents, either.
"It's a younger group, but the reality of it is you don't have time to be young," Dawson said. "It's live bullets, it counts, you'd better get in there and we need to execute. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us that we haven't done it.”
Dawson and his boss/close friend, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, are both bullish about the addition of Omaha Burke graduate Nick Henrich. Henrich, a four-star recruit, signed with NU to play inside linebacker, but his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame and instincts make him a decent fit for the edge of NU’s front seven. Henrich’s grasp for the game, and his sixth sense for diagnosing plays as they happen, have earned Dawson and Chinander’s attention.
“He understands spacing, he understands leverage, he understands assignment,” Chinander said. “And he’s a tough kid. He loves Nebraska first and foremost, he loves the game of football, so he’s going to do whatever he has to do to get on the field, whether that’s learn a new position mid-week or study it from the day he got here. I just think he’s a football player, and he needs to be on the field somewhere.”
Can Henrich usurp the 6-2, 230-pound Tannor? Chinander believes Tannor, also a four-star recruit, has the ability to be “one of the top guys in the country.” In two seasons, Tannor has 27 total tackles and four tackles for loss, which isn’t commensurate with the expectations placed on him when he signed with NU.
Dawson has said bluntly that Tannor must be a “Swiss Army knife” in the defense who has to rush the passer, cover receivers and defend the run.
“Looking forward to seeing him play fast and see what he can do on Saturday,” Dawson said of Tannor. “He’s done a good job so far with it. Just got to keep learning and keep working to really fine-tune his craft. If he can kind of be in all those positions and get better with his skill, I think the sky’s the limit for Caleb.”
Newcomers like Cooper and Payne — the latter moved from defensive end to outside ‘backer — haven’t had a “true” camp because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re learning a “new language,” Dawson said. The same is presumably true for two true freshmen — Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler — who have not been mentioned as factors for playing time this season.
“We weren’t really in a training camp where you’d be with them from the time they woke up to the time they went to sleep, like you would be,” Dawson said. “They had other things going on, getting adjusted to class and things like that. That’s been another new challenge for those guys. Getting that piece of it down with all the new guys is pretty much the biggest hurdle.”
Vokolek ready to rumble
Don’t let this be a wasted year.
That thought stuck with Travis Vokolek all of last season as he sat out following his transfer from Rutgers. One of the best tight ends on Nebraska’s roster spent most of the week during the season working on the scout team, picking up bits of the Husker offense when he could.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Vokolek was already a smooth receiver — he caught 17 balls for 198 yards and two touchdowns in 19 career games at Rutgers — but his blocking needed some attention. Enter tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who has hammered home details like footwork and technique to the junior.
“I think I’ve improved a great amount,” Vokolek said Tuesday.
The 22-year-old joins senior Jack Stoll and junior Austin Allen near the top of NU’s depth chart. The Huskers’ goal is to involve tight ends in the passing game more than last year, when they accounted for 33 total catches (17% of the offense) and 326 receiving yards (12.7%).
NU hopes their big frames can help solve recent problems in the red zone, where the team converted less than 53% of its appearances there into touchdowns (100th nationally) a season ago.
“We’re going to use our tight ends pretty significantly,” Vokolek said. “I think we’re going to go out there and make plays.”
Beckton said earlier this month he expects Vokolek to be a “dominant force” as a blocker and receiver this season. Stoll said last week he sees an “unbelievable athlete” who has noticeably grown in his technique.
“It’s been a long time, almost two years, since I’ve set foot on a football field actually in a game,” Vokolek said. “It means a lot to finally be able to get out there with the guys and take on Ohio State.”
'There's no one better'
Dawson said junior Damian Jackson is far from the most experienced football player on Nebraska’s roster. But the 28-year-old former Navy SEAL, who earned a scholarship this fall, has been a team leader in workouts and other off-the-field settings for the Huskers.
“He obviously has some different world experiences than all of the rest of us, including me," Dawson said. "For the young guys, he’s an awesome guy to have as a guy that kind of takes control of the room when he needs to and has that leadership. … As far as training and learning and carrying out a goal together as a group, there’s no one better than he is at it.”
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.