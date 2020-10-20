Husker notes: Nick Henrich adds intrigue to OLBs; Travis Vokolek ready to rumble at TE

Can Henrich usurp the 6-2, 230-pound Tannor? Chinander believes Tannor, also a four-star recruit, has the ability to be “one of the top guys in the country.” In two seasons, Tannor has 27 total tackles and four tackles for loss, which isn’t commensurate with the expectations placed on him when he signed with NU.

Dawson has said bluntly that Tannor must be a “Swiss Army knife” in the defense who has to rush the passer, cover receivers and defend the run.

“Looking forward to seeing him play fast and see what he can do on Saturday,” Dawson said of Tannor. “He’s done a good job so far with it. Just got to keep learning and keep working to really fine-tune his craft. If he can kind of be in all those positions and get better with his skill, I think the sky’s the limit for Caleb.”

Newcomers like Cooper and Payne — the latter moved from defensive end to outside ‘backer — haven’t had a “true” camp because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re learning a “new language,” Dawson said. The same is presumably true for two true freshmen — Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler — who have not been mentioned as factors for playing time this season.