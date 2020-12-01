Husker notes: Nick Henrich's versatility a plus; Blackshirts must be disciplined at Purdue

It’s a good thing football comes naturally to Nick Henrich. The redshirt freshman’s list of roles continues to grow.
Henrich played outside linebacker during Nebraska’s first four games this season but shifted inside for seven snaps against Iowa last week. He helped fill the void left by the likely season-ending injury to Collin Miller.
Henrich has put his hand on the ground at the line of scrimmage and dropped into coverage, moving wherever the Huskers need him.
“It was cool, it was comfortable,” Henrich said Tuesday. “It’s just playing football.”
The Omaha Burke grad was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska. He said action in the Big Ten is much faster than high school. Opponents don’t ever let mistakes go unpunished.
Henrich started his career at inside ‘backer, moved outside out of necessity and is back inside for the same reason. He owns six tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries in five games this fall.
“I think the kid’s a stud,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”
Henrich, who sat out most of 2019 recovering from shoulder surgery, credited senior defenders Will Honas and Miller for helping set the tone for him and the rest of the linebackers.
Blackshirts preach discipline against Purdue
If the biggest challenge defending Iowa or Wisconsin is staying physical up front, then discipline is a top priority against Purdue.
Nebraska players and coaches agree that the Boilermakers — led by creative play-caller and head coach Jeff Brohm — could throw just about anything at them Saturday. Chinander expects new plays and packages than they’ve seen on film. Formations and motion shifts will attempt to deceive the defense too.
“There’s going to be a lot of things to defend,” Chinander said. “We’ve just got to be sound in what we do. Alignments gotta be right. Assignments gotta be right. Eyes gotta be right. I don’t think there’s any magic to defending it. It’s a tough matchup every year, but the guys gotta be dialed in on the calls that we have.”
The coach said Nebraska didn’t tackle well at Purdue last season, when the Boilermakers went ahead for good late in the game on a reverse that caught an outside linebacker out of place for a walk-in touchdown. The Blackshirts also must contend with a deep receiving group led by David Bell and Rondale Moore as part of an offense averaging nearly 43 passes per game (fourth most nationally).
“Every week they show almost a new offense,” Henrich said. “So we gotta really be dialed in and focused on our keys and our assignments this week.”
Quick hits
» Nebraska thought freshman wideout Will Nixon could produce this year before an offseason knee injury, said offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. The son of Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon has a strong working knowledge of every receiver position and should be “full go” next season. “I cannot be more impressed with his progress and what he’s done," Lubick said.
» Asked about the transfer of freshman receiver Marcus Fleming, Lubick said the only option is to move on.
“To be honest, it doesn’t really affect our room,” Lubick said. “We’re going to coach the guys that are here and push them to be the best they can possibly be.”
» Tight end Austin Allen is fully healthy following an injury scare at Iowa. He practiced well Tuesday, Lubick said, and the senior’s work ethic is “among the top of our team, if not the top.”
» Junior nose tackle Damion Daniels played a career-high 44 snaps Friday and made five tackles against Iowa. Chinander said the 335-pounder has played some of his best football in recent weeks.
“He’s getting to where he can play more plays in a row, which is kind of what he needed to do,” Chinander said. “But last Friday he played a really good football game and I was proud of him.”
» Lubick said he doesn’t consider Wan’Dale Robinson a running back, but just “a really good player that we can do a lot of things with.” Robinson caught nine balls for 75 yards and ran six times for 42 yards against Iowa last week.
» Zavier Betts has gained confidence from early success as a receiver, Lubick said. He continues to have a larger role in the offense coming off his first career start last week as a true freshman.
» Chinander and Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco are both Iowa graduates who will square off Saturday. Diaco coordinated NU’s defense in 2017. Chinander said they know each other casually and have “friendly conversations most of the time and that’s about it.”
