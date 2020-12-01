Husker notes: Nick Henrich's versatility a plus; Blackshirts must be disciplined at Purdue

Blackshirts preach discipline against Purdue

If the biggest challenge defending Iowa or Wisconsin is staying physical up front, then discipline is a top priority against Purdue.

Nebraska players and coaches agree that the Boilermakers — led by creative play-caller and head coach Jeff Brohm — could throw just about anything at them Saturday. Chinander expects new plays and packages than they’ve seen on film. Formations and motion shifts will attempt to deceive the defense too.

“There’s going to be a lot of things to defend,” Chinander said. “We’ve just got to be sound in what we do. Alignments gotta be right. Assignments gotta be right. Eyes gotta be right. I don’t think there’s any magic to defending it. It’s a tough matchup every year, but the guys gotta be dialed in on the calls that we have.”

The coach said Nebraska didn’t tackle well at Purdue last season, when the Boilermakers went ahead for good late in the game on a reverse that caught an outside linebacker out of place for a walk-in touchdown. The Blackshirts also must contend with a deep receiving group led by David Bell and Rondale Moore as part of an offense averaging nearly 43 passes per game (fourth most nationally).