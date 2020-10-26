Husker notes: No Sea of Red for home opener; Scott Frost likes his receivers

Saturday’s home opener is already guaranteed to be historic for all the wrong reasons. No fans will be in the stands at Memorial Stadium beyond parents of players and staff because of COVID-19 considerations.

Nebraska’s NCAA-record sellout streak that dates back to 1962 will be put on hold for a year. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille, an Ashland-Greenwood graduate, said game day will certainly feel different. Probably similar to last week’s odd opener at Ohio State, when a total of 1,344 people — including media, stadium personnel and the teams themselves — were inside the Horseshoe.

“The communication on defense is a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have 90,000 screaming at you,” Stille said. “That’s honestly the biggest difference, I think. Otherwise we just gotta do a good job of bringing our own energy.”

Coach Scott Frost said he would miss most the looks he sees on the faces of little boys and girls during the Tunnel Walk. It is the same look he imagines he had on his face as a young fan in the stands in the 1980s.

“I know if we could have fans in there, we would sell it out, virus or no virus,” Frost said. “But we're going to miss them and I know the fans are going to miss being there.”