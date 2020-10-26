Husker notes: No Sea of Red for home opener; Scott Frost likes his receivers

Saturday’s home opener is already guaranteed to be historic for all the wrong reasons. No fans will be in the stands at Memorial Stadium beyond parents of players and staff because of COVID-19 considerations.
Nebraska’s NCAA-record sellout streak that dates back to 1962 will be put on hold for a year. Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille, an Ashland-Greenwood graduate, said game day will certainly feel different. Probably similar to last week’s odd opener at Ohio State, when a total of 1,344 people — including media, stadium personnel and the teams themselves — were inside the Horseshoe.
“The communication on defense is a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have 90,000 screaming at you,” Stille said. “That’s honestly the biggest difference, I think. Otherwise we just gotta do a good job of bringing our own energy.”
Coach Scott Frost said he would miss most the looks he sees on the faces of little boys and girls during the Tunnel Walk. It is the same look he imagines he had on his face as a young fan in the stands in the 1980s.
“I know if we could have fans in there, we would sell it out, virus or no virus,” Frost said. “But we're going to miss them and I know the fans are going to miss being there.”
The school began recording crowd totals or estimations in 1946. The lowest official attendance for a Husker home game is 13,000 against Oregon State in 1948. Nebraska drew as few as 26,139 against Oklahoma to end the 1961 season with a 3-6 record. Coach Bob Devaney took over the following year and the sellout streak began — capacity in 1962 was 31,080 and ballooned to 73,650 by 1972 through a series of stadium expansions.
Frost feels good about receivers
Frost has never felt better — at least at NU — about the receivers in his room.
Yes, really.
Even as Kade Warner, Levi Falck and Wyatt Liewer — three of the four most prominent receivers in addition to Wan’Dale Robinson — did not have a catch against Ohio State. Many of the younger receivers — including freshmen Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming and Zavier Betts — who may be more explosive in the pass game are coming along.
“We have a saying: ‘No block, no rock,’” Frost said, with the “rock” being the football. “We want all our guys to block for us and earn their right to be out there by what they do in the run game and that will give them some chances to catch passes. We’re better at receiver right now than we have been since I’ve been here.”
Frost inherited Stanley Morgan — who broke many significant career receiving records at Nebraska — for 2018. Morgan had a 1,000-yard season as a senior.
“We’ve missed him ever since he’s left,” Frost said. “We’ve got to keep bringing these newcomers at that position. I want to see us, just like everybody else, push that ball downfield more, take more shots. We’ve got to get guys downfield faster and more open. Back people up a little bit, make it easier on our run game.”
Nebraska has the “guys capable of doing that,” Frost said. NU has to make sure it gets that done.
Adrian Martinez said Nebraska “can continue to build on that piece of our game and threaten teams more vertically moving forward.”
“I feel confident in the stuff that we’re calling, and the guys on the outside, that we’re going to improve on that piece,” Martinez said.
NU run defense showing promise
Will Honas said NU made its largest jump from last season to this season in being physical throughout the whole game against Ohio State.
"I think we're physical enough," he said. "It's just about being more detailed and being smarter. Getting off the field on third and fourth down was probably our biggest issue on Saturday."
The Buckeyes converted eight of 13 third-down attempts, while converting both fourth-down attempts against the Huskers. Honas said he felt with the extended offseason and time to talk about schemes over Zoom the NU defense did a good job — particularly defending the Ohio State rushing attack — by staying in gaps and playing disciplined defense.
"And I think that really showed on Saturday," he said.
The Blackshirts allowed 215 yards on the ground on 48 attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt against the Buckeyes.
For Wisconsin next Saturday, Honas said NU will have to be equally disciplined because Wisconsin does a lot of pre-snap motion and shifts that try to get opposing defenses out of assignments and gaps.
The Badgers ran for 182 yards on 54 attempts in a 45-7 victory over Illinois on Friday night.
Stille echoed Honas on the run game but said the interior linemen need to improve their technique. They also need to work on creating a pass rush even though the Huskers tallied three sacks — all from linebackers — against the Buckeyes.
Stille also was pleased with the rotation of younger players on the defensive line.
"It was good for them to get their feet wet, and they're ready to build on their performance," he said.
O-line proves mettle in opener
Nebraska has long felt that offensive line could be a strength of its team in 2020. After one game, Brenden Jaimes saw no reason to think otherwise.
Inexperience is no longer an excuse, the senior said, echoing a similar sentiment from last spring. The starting Husker line carried 94 career starts into the opener. Thirteen O-linemen in all saw at least one snap against the Buckeyes. The unit allowed 13 quarterback hurries, one QB hit and one sack — according to Pro Football Focus — as Nebraska attempted 20 passes.
“I think the growth and development we’ve had in the offensive line room has been the best since I’ve been here,” said Jaimes, a likely NFL draft pick next spring.
Even more encouraging was the push up front that generated rushing yards. NU ran for an average of 6.03 per carry against the Buckeyes — a number that ranks sixth nationally — after recording 4.48 last year (60th), including 7.38 in November against Wisconsin.
Redshirt freshman Ethan Piper (30 snaps) and senior Boe Wilson (28) rotated at left guard in a move Nebraska coaches expected to make often this season to keep Wilson fresh. Freshman Turner Corcoran also got in at left tackle late, Will Farniok played some center when starter Cam Jurgens went down briefly late in the first half and interior blocker Trent Hixson saw action. Redshirt freshman starting right tackle Bryce Benhart appears locked into his role as well.
Frost said the line “whiffed” on a couple pass protections because of misread signals but overall saw a performance that bodes well for the rest of the fall.
“Guys across the board I thought did their job pretty well,” Frost said. “It's definitely something we can build on.”
Quick hits
» Frost did not have a status update on tight end Jack Stoll, who left Saturday’s game after getting hit hard in the knee, but his answer about tight end depth seemed revealing.
“That’s one of the positions where we feel like we have some depth,” Frost said. “We’re still evaluating Jack and going to get him back as fast as we can, but we do feel good about the guys who are at that position, him included.”
Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Kurt Rafdal are Stoll’s primary backups, although redshirt freshman Chris Hickman can flex between receiver and tight end.
» Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Saturday he was sorry for running up the score on Nebraska with a last-minute touchdown and would reach out to Frost so he could apologize.
Frost dismissed the discussion on Monday.
"If we want the score to be different, we need to play better,” Frost said.