Husker notes: No 'twisting words' for Scott Frost — NU's coach wants former Huskers involved

Manning, a ballyhooed junior-college recruit and 2020 signee, appeared in the Northwestern game and didn’t make a catch. Frost said NU is trying to get him “healthy and ready to go” moving forward.

“I also don’t want to put too much pressure on him,” Frost said. “I think we’re all expecting him to be a good player but I don’t want him to feel overwhelmed with the pressure of that. We’re excited what he can do for us if we get him right and he’s a consistent part of the team.”

Quick hits

» Nebraska is back to a similar COVID-19 testing program to what it used last offseason, Frost said. Staff and players are monitoring health and symptoms and testing when appropriate.

» Frost said he is “kind of pleased” with how the spring practice format won’t have to work around a spring break this year because of UNL’s adjusted class schedule. A May 1 spring game “gives us a better chance of having a great day” for fans, players and recruits.

» There are “a ton” of prospects from the 2022 class ready to visit Lincoln when it becomes possible, Frost said. He’s heard talk that visits could be allowed as early as April or later in June.