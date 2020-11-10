Husker notes: NU offense, defense ready for faster pace; Nittany Lions like the long ball

Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said the Huskers can see and feel the unit’s improvement among themselves. With depth allowing for rotations at every position, there’s no reason the group should shy away from all the action it can get.

“We don’t get upset when something happens on offense or you gotta go out there for a really long drive,” Nelson said. “We embrace the fact we get to play football, we get to go hit people on the other side. … No matter how many plays that offense gives us, we get to be out there with each other and playing and having fun.”

Lubick said Nebraska each week searches for a good “tempo opportunity” — something in the opposing defense that would show it might not handle a quick pace well. When the Huskers are really humming, they can snap the ball every 10-12 seconds.

But it’s hard to do, Lubick said, if penalties crop up and explosive plays are rare outside the quarterback run game. Sometimes in a key longer-distance situation, it’s better to trade in speed for making sure all the details are right for a given play call.

Nebraska ran 56 plays against Ohio State and 88 on Northwestern. It has averaged about 72 snaps per game offensively the previous two seasons under Frost.

Franklin, Nittany Lions searching for first win