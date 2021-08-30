Husker notes: O-line must be better; First starts for Newsome, Sichterman; Message for young WRs

Nebraska expected odd fronts. Illinois played even.
But that alone doesn’t explain the five sacks Adrian Martinez took Saturday.
Scott Frost said he’s watched offensive tape five times since Saturday. He didn’t grade the offensive line on every play, but he watched it enough to have an opinion.
“I didn’t think we protected well enough,” Frost said.
Falling behind by 21 points didn’t help. Frost said he would’ve preferred to call pass plays when he needed to and lean on the run game. But thanks to the Huskers’ mistakes, they had to throw.
Illinois knew that, and NU’s offensive line wasn’t good enough to combat that advantage.
“(Illinois) did a good job,” Frost said. “There was some twists and games that were tough to pick up that we didn’t. But in general, we’ve got to have more time for our quarterback to throw.”
Newsome impresses early
Illinois challenged cornerback Quinton Newsome to stop the run during his first career start. Safety Myles Farmer said the Illini ran at Newsome on multiple occasions. Newsome responded with a career-high five tackles.
“He was hitting,” Farmer said. “That’s what I wanted to see. I was proud of him.”
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander must’ve liked what he saw from Newsome too. Newsome played 65 snaps Saturday, second only to Cam Taylor-Britt in the secondary.
Chinander hinted last week that Newsome, Braxton Clark and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson might see time at the second corner spot against Illinois. Instead Newsome commanded the starting spot while Clark and Johnson played zero snaps each. Perhaps Newsome’s tackling played a role.
A message to young receivers
Outside of Samori Touré and Oliver Martin, Wyatt Liewer had more snaps (45) than every player at his position. That includes Zavier Betts (zero) — who led all returning receivers in receptions and yards last season — and Omar Manning (32), who two years ago was the country's No. 1 junior college receiver.
The difference between Liewer and his position-mates: Consistency. Liewer said he earned his place on the field Saturday by running every practice route full speed and blocking on every run play.
Frost echoed those sentiments, but added that “everybody knows what they’re doing” in the receiver room.
Touré said players like Betts and Alante Brown will be heard from in 2021. Betts has the speed to make plays downfield, Brown the quickness to make defenders miss after the catch. Neither started their season the way they planned, but Touré knows both will earn their chance as long as they “stay with it.”
“Stay with the program,” Touré said. “Obviously everyone wants to be on the field. But I was just telling them, ‘Stick to the process. Keep going hard in practice and learning new things.’”
Bittersweet first start for Sichterman
Matt Sichterman’s first start did not exactly go to plan. The fifth-year senior had circled this date before even winning the job at right guard.
“This is a moment I’ve been working towards a long time,” Sichterman said. “... I had a calm head going in. I felt very focused.”
Sichterman, like many others, seemed stupefied that the game played out the way it did, but he’s not making excuses.
Not for the heat, which went into the 90s on Saturday. The Huskers had been preparing for and practicing in the heat, and Sichterman felt strong.
And not for the confusion that arose when Illinois came out in a different defensive front than the Huskers had expected under new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
Sichterman was confident the running game would be much stronger with the Huskers’ arsenal of weapons in the backfield and still expects it to be better.
“The message we’ve been preaching all week and this whole camp is we really gotta hammer in on those details,” Sichterman said. “… The biggest thing for us is cleaning up our game as a team so we’re not beating ourselves.”
The team performance didn’t entirely ruin what was a special day for Sichterman and his family. Sichterman, from Cincinnati, had 13 family members attending the game in Champaign, Illinois, including triplet brother Dan who played football for Iowa State and has since graduated.
“It was just awesome for him to be there and see my first start,” Sichterman said.
Quick hits
» Frost said he called the plays and collaborated with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and the rest of the offensive staff. Half of Nebraska’s game plan “had to be thrown out the window” once Illinois used a different defensive front than Nebraska coaches had expected.
» Frost said running backs Gabe Ervin and Markese Stepp “had the best week-and-a-half of preparation leading into the game, and they deserved to play." Third-string back Rahmir Johnson is an asset in the pass game, Frost said, so he played in the second half when NU threw the ball repeatedly.
» Tight end Travis Vokolek and defensive end Casey Rogers, who did not make the trip to Illinois, are “close” to returning, Frost said. They both played key roles in the 2020 season.
» Cam Taylor-Britt has not been ruled out of being NU’s punt returner going forward despite a mistake that led to a safety and another shaky punt return later in the game.
“I love him like a son,” Frost said. “He’s a Blackshirt, he’s a captain. You can’t try to make a play when you’ve been trained to do something else. He’ll learn from it.”
