Husker notes: O-line must be better; First starts for Newsome, Sichterman; Message for young WRs

“Stay with the program,” Touré said. “Obviously everyone wants to be on the field. But I was just telling them, ‘Stick to the process. Keep going hard in practice and learning new things.’”

Bittersweet first start for Sichterman

Matt Sichterman’s first start did not exactly go to plan. The fifth-year senior had circled this date before even winning the job at right guard.

“This is a moment I’ve been working towards a long time,” Sichterman said. “... I had a calm head going in. I felt very focused.”

Sichterman, like many others, seemed stupefied that the game played out the way it did, but he’s not making excuses.

Not for the heat, which went into the 90s on Saturday. The Huskers had been preparing for and practicing in the heat, and Sichterman felt strong.

And not for the confusion that arose when Illinois came out in a different defensive front than the Huskers had expected under new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

Sichterman was confident the running game would be much stronger with the Huskers’ arsenal of weapons in the backfield and still expects it to be better.