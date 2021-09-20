Husker notes: O-lineman Teddy Prochazka gets on the field — as a tight end

Teddy Prochazka is searching for a mean streak.

That aggressiveness is what got the true freshman from Elkhorn South on the field in each of the last three games, trending him toward burning his redshirt.

Prochazka grew up a Nebraska fan, among the younger generation who predominantly watched Big Ten games. And he expects the Michigan State game to be a fight. But after last week, he doesn’t feel like it’s any more difficult to establish a physical edge in a road game.

“There’s really no advantage besides the noise,” Prochazka said. “Oklahoma probably went into that game thinking they were gonna manhandle us, and that was our mindset, we were gonna go manhandle them. And I felt like we succeeded on that front.”

Prochazka’s readiness and mentality even led to a stint as a tight end. The 6-foot-9 offensive tackle lined up against Oklahoma with an eligible jersey number (No. 46) in formations using one running back and three or four tight ends.

“I was really happy about it, it’s not often you get to see a guy my size wearing the number 46," Prochazka said. "... It was really kinda an extra tackle formation, it wasn’t anything too new or crazy. The adjustment honestly was from left side to right side.”