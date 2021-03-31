Husker notes: OLBs are jacks of all trades; Taylor-Britt 'keeps climbing'; Excitement for TEs

LINCOLN — Mike Dawson has every key outside linebacker back — including starters JoJo Domann, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor — but he doesn’t want his players getting complacent.
“The depth chart’s written in sand, it’s not carved in stone,” Dawson said.
Dawson has 20 scholarship outside linebackers — 11 including Isaac Gifford, who also plays safety — and several will be going through their first detailed spring camp. The outside ‘backers at Nebraska tend to be jack-of-all-trades positions within the NU defense, which combines 3-4 and 4-3 principles from play to play.
Domann, a linchpin in the defense, is asked to do all kinds of things. His backups — Javin Wright, Simon Otte, Gifford, John Bullock — are learning the variety of roles Domann has to fill.
“You’ve got to be a (defensive) end at times, a safety at times and then live in that outside linebacker world,” Dawson said. “It’s a hard position to play and we’ve got to be able to run and cover an open slot receiver and still have the physicality. That’s why JoJo brings a unique set of tools and a unique set of talents.”
Pheldarius Payne switched between outside linebacker and defensive line in 2020. The 6-foot-3 260-pounder had 21 tackles, including two for loss and a sack last season in limited action.
“He got some good experience last year getting the reps that he got and I’m hoping he can build on that and continue to grow,” Dawson said. “Another season with Zach (Duval) and his strength staff is huge to get bigger and stronger, changing his body. He’s doing a good job with that. And also knowing the calls, the terminology.”
Taylor-Britt aims to 'keep climbing'
Cam Taylor-Britt, one of Nebraska's most seasoned defensive backs, has an opportunity to claim his spot at the top of the corner position with Dicaprio Bootle moving on to the NFL.
"He's groomed by the guys who were here before him — Dicaprio Bootle, Marquel Dismuke — he's been in the room with some vets," defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. "So now he has a chance to not just sit around like when he was younger."
Taylor-Britt, a junior, decided to come back for another season after considering going to the NFL. Fisher said he wanted him to graduate, and he's excited to have him back.
With talented young players in the secondary, every practice will be a competition for reps on the field. Fisher said Nadab Joseph and Quinton Newsome as getting better and grinding every day. Braxton Clark is back after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.
"It's very rewarding for me to have him back healthy and getting back to the swing of things," he said.
The coach's message to Taylor-Britt, with young players competing for his position, is to "keep climbing."
Excitement for tight ends
Sean Beckton was quick to answer. No, his job doesn’t get easier just because his position group happens to be the most experienced on Nebraska’s offense.
But it does change a bit. The NU tight ends coach is finding other ways to help juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek improve this spring, whether that’s with intangible qualities like leadership or refining technique on route running. Vokolek (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) has been “dominating” as a blocker, Beckton said, and Allen (6-8, 260) is more polished in the pass game.
Tight ends became more involved with the Husker aerial attack last year, and Beckton expects that trend to continue this fall. He extensively reviewed in the offseason how other college programs and the NFL used their big-bodied athletes and sent cutups to NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick of players like Florida’s Kyle Pitts, who projects as a top pick in this spring’s NFL draft.
“You should expect to see those guys getting the ball vertically a little bit more and then also in that quick passing game,” Beckton said. “… So we’re excited about where we are with that position going forward."
NU also welcomed two true freshmen this spring in Thomas Fidone — the nation's top-ranked recruit at his position — and Norris grad James Carnie. Carnie has been “very limited” after underdoing offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum suffered in high school but should be able to participate more in mid-to-late April, Beckton said.
Beckton was also measured in responses to follow-ups on Fidone. He’s adjusting to the speed of the college game and learning details he didn’t need to know in high school, like techniques that make a difference in blocking and running routes. His next step this spring is to soak in correct footwork and hand placement that will help him move defenders better.
“He’s starting to see, ‘Hey coach, I still don’t know a whole bunch,’” Beckton said. “Being a highly touted kid, he’s very, very humble and he’s working extremely hard.”
"He's not there, but every day he works on getting there," Fisher said.
Setting the culture of special teams
Fisher has 20 defensive backs and wants all 20 on special teams.
"If 20 guys aren't starting on special teams, that's a let down," Fisher said.
After parting ways with special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge, Scott Frost made Dawson the special teams coordinator.
The Huskers are emphasizing the importance of special teams and creating a culture of players who are excited about contributing in the third phase.
"I don't care who it is, if it's a walk-on or a scholarship kid, you have to start on special teams to be a DB here," Fisher said. "That's just a culture, it's trying to build a culture."