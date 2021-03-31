Husker notes: OLBs are jacks of all trades; Taylor-Britt 'keeps climbing'; Excitement for TEs

“He got some good experience last year getting the reps that he got and I’m hoping he can build on that and continue to grow,” Dawson said. “Another season with Zach (Duval) and his strength staff is huge to get bigger and stronger, changing his body. He’s doing a good job with that. And also knowing the calls, the terminology.”

Taylor-Britt aims to 'keep climbing'

Cam Taylor-Britt, one of Nebraska's most seasoned defensive backs, has an opportunity to claim his spot at the top of the corner position with Dicaprio Bootle moving on to the NFL.

"He's groomed by the guys who were here before him — Dicaprio Bootle, Marquel Dismuke — he's been in the room with some vets," defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. "So now he has a chance to not just sit around like when he was younger."

Taylor-Britt, a junior, decided to come back for another season after considering going to the NFL. Fisher said he wanted him to graduate, and he's excited to have him back.

With talented young players in the secondary, every practice will be a competition for reps on the field. Fisher said Nadab Joseph and Quinton Newsome as getting better and grinding every day. Braxton Clark is back after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury.