Husker notes: Players want Memorial Stadium rocking again for Michigan

Season two: Home games against Purdue on Oct. 30 and Ohio State on Nov. 6. After that is NU's second bye week, which was created when it moved the Illinois game to Week Zero.

Season three: at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and home against Iowa on Nov. 26.

That’s four home games, two on the road, and three against top-10 teams.

“We have to do the best we can and then we will recover," Frost said, "and then we have two and then we have another bye week, rest and recover and then we finish with two. We still got the opportunity to do some really special things this year, but we’ve got some really good opponents, starting with this one. We have to go compete. The guys do not have to be told about the opportunity that is there for them.”

Nebraska has played eight weeks in a row — “that can be a little bit of a grind, but it’s not too much,” Frost said — and remained relatively healthy. Frost said he’d worry about keeping the energy up, but no extra juice will be needed for Saturday’s game.

“We’ve got two more weeks,” Frost said. “Guys can see the light at the end of the tunnel for a little bit of a break.”

Rogers returns