Husker notes: Players want Memorial Stadium rocking again for Michigan

LINCOLN — Nebraska players continued to buzz Monday about the atmosphere in Memorial Stadium during last weekend’s blowout win over Northwestern.
The opportunity for a similar setting Saturday night against No. 9 Michigan is there for the taking.
“The lead-up to the game isn’t necessarily fun waiting all day,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “But it’s definitely worth it once you get to the game. And the environment, it’s obviously different.”
The Huskers have had precious few home night games under coach Scott Frost. Northwestern on Saturday was just their third, following Northern Illinois and Ohio State in 2019.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said he hasn’t felt that kind of energy in his three-plus years as a starter, calling the fans “unreal.” Outside linebacker JoJo Domann said the sellout crowd can feed off itself again with the Wolverines in town.
For receiver Omar Manning, that was the first time he's experienced a night game in Memorial Stadium. His recruiting visit came in the summer, and every Husker home game has been during the day since he joined the team.
The extra flair heightened the experience.
“I’ve never seen anything like it anywhere else in the country,” Manning said. “It’s amazing.”
Frost said the bar will be high. He considers last Saturday the best home vibe since the Akron opener in 2018 that lasted only a kickoff before thunderstorms canceled the game.
“We need noise, we need help,” Frost said. “Hope the fans are as excited as we are.”
Avoiding a letdown
Nebraska has had plenty of practice bouncing back from a loss in recent years. The Huskers agreed that handling success can be just as challenging.
The program under Frost has yet to string together three straight wins. It is 4-10 after a victory.
“Yeah, we kicked the crap out of a Big Ten West team,” NU tight end Austin Allen said of Northwestern. “But so what? Now it’s in the past. We won that game. Click the reset button again. Let’s win this game.”
Stille said the task is coming with the same intensity and technique as always. Domann reminds teammates not to let others’ opinions validate who they are. Frost said there’s no reason to change anything now, not after the group has prepared well for several straight weeks and players “see the formula.”
“There’s a lot of hype around the (Northwestern) game, but we have to stay level-headed and get ready to play football,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. “We’re in Big Ten play now.”
New-look depth chart
Nebraska’s latest depth chart reflected the changes on offense that debuted last weekend. Among them:
» Running back Jaquez Yant is now a co-No. 1 with Rahmir Johnson, Markese Stepp and Sevion Morrison. Yant previously wasn’t part of the top line, but broke out for 127 rushing yards on 13 carries Saturday.
» Omar Manning moved to the front of the co-No. 1 line at one of the receiver positions ahead of Wyatt Liewer and Levi Falck. Manning had previously been listed second behind Liewer.
» Teddy Prochazka is listed as the starter at left tackle, and Nouredin Nouili is the new No. 1 at left guard. Turner Corcoran is the top player at right tackle after his move from the left side, with former starter Bryce Benhart dropping to No. 2 there. The new backup left tackle is Ezra Miller. Ethan Piper and Brant Banks are co-No. 2s at left guard.
» Oliver Martin handled all punt-return duties Saturday in his return from injury and is elevated to the top spot at the position. He had shared the top designation with Samori Touré and Cam Taylor-Britt.
Three two-game seasons
With half the season over, Frost will now break down the final six games into three two-game seasons.
Season one: Michigan on Saturday night and at Minnesota on Oct. 16. NU has a bye week after that game.
Season two: Home games against Purdue on Oct. 30 and Ohio State on Nov. 6. After that is NU's second bye week, which was created when it moved the Illinois game to Week Zero.
Season three: at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 and home against Iowa on Nov. 26.
That’s four home games, two on the road, and three against top-10 teams.
“We have to do the best we can and then we will recover," Frost said, "and then we have two and then we have another bye week, rest and recover and then we finish with two. We still got the opportunity to do some really special things this year, but we’ve got some really good opponents, starting with this one. We have to go compete. The guys do not have to be told about the opportunity that is there for them.”
Nebraska has played eight weeks in a row — “that can be a little bit of a grind, but it’s not too much,” Frost said — and remained relatively healthy. Frost said he’d worry about keeping the energy up, but no extra juice will be needed for Saturday’s game.
“We’ve got two more weeks,” Frost said. “Guys can see the light at the end of the tunnel for a little bit of a break.”
Rogers returns
The first game at Illinois was tough for Casey Rogers to watch on TV.
The junior defensive end hurt his left knee two weeks before the season opener. And after that Illinois game, he turned his focus to getting back on the field.
Rogers did Saturday, finishing with two tackles and an assisted tackle for loss.
He had 25 tackles in 2020 and hoped to take a big jump in performance this season. The knee injury derailed that process to some degree, but Rogers was impressed with the line’s depth in his absence.
“Being out really showed how deep we are,” Rogers said. “You can see they’ve played better than any D-line that I’ve been able to see. … I’m proud of those guys, it’s been really fun to watch. Now I want in. We’ve got to get myself there.”
Rogers’ absence opened the door for Deontre Thomas, who also has battled a variety of injuries. Thomas has 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery this season.
“We’ve always known he’s been able to do it,” Rogers said. “I think he was cursed last year with a couple injuries. He had to get himself right and he did this year, this summer. He was able to do all the workouts this spring, he did a really good job, and it’s been kind of a coming out party for DT.”
Tough love for Nelson
When Garrett Nelson first arrived at Nebraska, “I thought my stuff was really cool,” he said.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson taught Nelson otherwise.
“With more frank words,” Nelson said, “(He told me), ‘All your stuff sucks.’”
Dawson pushed Nelson to improve his rush moves, use his hands more effectively and practice better eye discipline. “Pretty much everything, from the top down,” Nelson said.
And Dawson was a hard man to please. Some days Nelson felt like “the worst football player in the world.” But Dawson’s direct approach inspired Nelson to perfect his skills.
Six games into his sophomore season, Nelson has already totaled career-highs in sacks (2.5) and tackles for loss (eight). He feels he’s “claimed the title” of pass rusher instead of merely occupying it.
Pass rushers are like wrestlers, Nelson says. They need one or two reliable moves and one or two reliable counter moves. Once you identify them, you practice them. And you don’t stop until it’s perfect.
He learned that methodology from Dawson, the man Nelson deemed “a genius” on Monday.
“He knows what he's talking about with this stuff,” Nelson said. “He makes everything simple for us. … He’s helped me (improve) light years from where I started, the knowledge base and the skill base.”
'Touchdown blocks'
Nebraska’s offensive linemen open the first hole, but wide receivers like Levi Falck throw the “touchdown blocks,” as Falck calls them.
Blocks that turn 20-yard runs into 80-yard touchdowns. Blocks like the one Touré threw to help Yant reach the secondary on his 64-yard run against Northwestern.
As Yant busted through the second level, Touré pushed his defender toward the sideline, clearing the path for Yant to burst into Northwestern territory.
Falck said Yant might’ve scored on the play had Nebraska’s receivers blocked one more player. Northwestern defensive back Andrew Hampton Jr. chased Yant out of bounds after tangling with Zavier Betts along the right sideline.
Nebraska still scored two plays later, but the Huskers like their touchdown blocks. Next time they hope they can finish the job.
“That's what we take pride in,” Falck said.
'Overwhelming' reaction to Nouili's first start
Nouili, the new left guard, earned his introduction to Husker fans Saturday.
After helping clear the path for 427 rushing yards yards against Northwestern, Nouili sat in his car for 45 minutes sifting through all his texts and Twitter notifications.
“I knew we had a good game,” Nouili said. “But the sheer amount of reaction that came back was just overwhelming a little bit.”
Nouili's teammates know how to keep him grounded though. Nouili said the linemen constantly make fun of each other, and he’s still learning how to fire back on his feet.
When he talks fast, his German accent bleeds further into his speech. He stutters too, which only provides his teammates with more ammunition.
“They keep saying that my English is not the greatest,” Nouili said. “It’s just a way for them to push my buttons a little bit. They (know how to) get me to that point.”
Tom Osborne action figures
Asked about the Tom Osborne polo shirt he was wearing, Frost joked he was waiting for the Osborne “action figures.”
Osborne probably doesn’t like the clothing line, Frost said, but it helps the Teammates mentoring program Osborne started.