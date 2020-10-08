Husker notes: Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco taking precautions 'to keep those cats healthy'

LINCOLN — Now that Mario Verduzco is back on the field working with his quarterbacks, there are stretches when the assistant feels like COVID-19 never happened. But most of the day is still a reminder about the precautions Nebraska must take all season.

NU’s quarterbacks coach said Thursday his message all offseason to his players was to prepare as if they were going to play football. How they have gone about that amid a global pandemic, though, has been a bit different.

“You certainly don’t want to lose your quarterbacks, nor any person on the team for that matter,” Verduzco said. “But you certainly are cautious about that and making certain you’re doing everything to keep those cats healthy.”

A positive test for any player would keep them out at least 21 days, per Big Ten rules. Verduzco has kept NU quarterbacks socially distanced in their meeting room, even putting names on their chairs to make sure they sit in the same place each day. He uses disinfectant wipes on keyboards and seats regularly to make sure they are “as self-contained in this bubble and as clean as possible.”