Husker notes: Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco taking precautions 'to keep those cats healthy'

LINCOLN — Now that Mario Verduzco is back on the field working with his quarterbacks, there are stretches when the assistant feels like COVID-19 never happened. But most of the day is still a reminder about the precautions Nebraska must take all season.
NU’s quarterbacks coach said Thursday his message all offseason to his players was to prepare as if they were going to play football. How they have gone about that amid a global pandemic, though, has been a bit different.
“You certainly don’t want to lose your quarterbacks, nor any person on the team for that matter,” Verduzco said. “But you certainly are cautious about that and making certain you’re doing everything to keep those cats healthy.”
A positive test for any player would keep them out at least 21 days, per Big Ten rules. Verduzco has kept NU quarterbacks socially distanced in their meeting room, even putting names on their chairs to make sure they sit in the same place each day. He uses disinfectant wipes on keyboards and seats regularly to make sure they are “as self-contained in this bubble and as clean as possible.”
Verduzco credited the football program’s chief of staff, Gerrod Lambrecht, and others in helping keep players spaced out. There was even a point in the offseason when quarterbacks and other players weren’t allowed on the coaches’ floor inside North Stadium.
The toughest part, Verduzco said, was the missed opportunity for face-to-face interaction then and the still-limited contact they have now.
“I’m a hugger,” Verduzco said, “so I couldn’t hug them as often as I’d like to.”
Verduzco credits Lubick
Count Verduzco among those who see the definite impact made by new Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, who has been tasked with making NU’s attack more explosive and efficient with its fast tempo.
“It’s more simple in a variety of ways in terms of where you might start your (passing) progression, and so on and so forth,” Verduzco said. “The other piece of puzzle is Coach Lubes has done a great job figuring out the base plays, and even some of the third down situation offense/pass offense stuff and we’ve been able to rehearse it over and over and over and over.
“So at least for us right now, in terms of what we’ve been going through, it’s been really good. How it’s going to translate into competition, we’re going to find out. But I feel really good about it right now.”
