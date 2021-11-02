Husker notes: Reviewing Myles Farmer's first start of season; Decisions loom for many

“They said I could be good at it if I really worked at it, but you know, I love tight end,” Vokolek said. “I wanna stay as a tight end. So I’m just gonna focus on getting better at blocking and catching balls.”

He said most of the comments have been taken jokingly. He has always been a tight end and was recruited as one. Bue he's added 45 pounds since high school to his 6-foot-6 frame to reach 260, and he looks as much the part of a right tackle as a wide receiver.

Vokolek, usually the Huskers’ backup tight end, is commonly praised as Nebraska’s best blocker at the position. Targets on passing plays are harder to come by for Vokolek and his deep position group.

The fifth-year junior missed the first three games of the season, then totaled 67 receiving yards in close losses at Oklahoma and Michigan State. In the four games since then, he’s totaled only seven receiving yards. The guys right behind him, Chancellor Brewington and Chris Hickman, have done even less recently.

“Obviously we’re still trying to find ways to get tight ends the ball,” Vokolek said.

But for now, he’s a still-developing leader in the tight end room, someone who hopes to continue to serve as a role model for talented newcomers like Thomas Fidone, Brewington and others.