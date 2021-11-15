Husker notes: Ron Brown bringing 'energy' to Nebraska's running back room

Brown, who was previously an assistant at Nebraska for 24 years across two stints before serving as a senior offensive analyst under Frost, has filled the void in recent workouts.

“For Coach Held to be gone, it’s not a bad replacement if you’ve got an experienced guy who knows what he’s doing and been around the game for so long,” Stepp said. “So much knowledge. Then outside of football a really good guy and helps you with things off the field as well. Just the overall person he is and the coach has really helped us throughout the season. Nothing really has changed — he’s always been there for us.”

Frost, who was a player at Nebraska when Brown was an assistant, said it’s been a blast from the past to hear Brown once again being vocal during practice.

“It kind of takes me back,” Frost said. “I hope I have that much energy when I’m his age. He’s certainly aged well and taken care of himself and brings a lot of energy to everything he does.”​

Huskers ready for heavy dose of traditional Big Ten play

Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Ben Stille is more than familiar with this weekend’s opponent: the Wisconsin Badgers. He has played against UW three times and even earned his first start against the Badgers in 2017.