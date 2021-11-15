Husker notes: Ron Brown bringing 'energy' to Nebraska's running back room

LINCOLN — A new position coach, a departure and lots of available playing time. Recent days for Nebraska running backs have been anything but quiet.
The group lost its four-year coach, Ryan Held, during the staff shakeup last week and has been led by former longtime NU assistant Ron Brown since then. Former four-star prospect and second-year freshman Sevion Morrison then announced Monday his intention to enter the transfer portal.
Meanwhile, the Huskers have opportunity for remaining scholarship backs for this weekend’s game at Wisconsin.
“There’s some reps to be had right now,” coach Scott Frost said. NU will likely piece together a combination of starter Rahmir Johnson and backups Jaquez Yant, Markese Stepp and Marvin Scott.
The next two weeks — while worth little from a national perspective — mean plenty to Stepp, who has appeared in six games and amassed 36 carries for 159 yards this year. It’s been a “dark time,” the USC transfer said, with on-field chances scarce despite being healthy all year. He declined to elaborate why he wasn’t playing more but repeated his mindset a few times for emphasis.
He’ll be ready.
“I want more,” Stepp said. “Simple as that — I want more.”
Stepp saw Held talking on the phone the same day the team announced his firing last week but hasn’t spoken with him since then. He said Held was a “big reason” he ended up at Nebraska and wouldn’t have been there if not for the fiery 46-year-old.
Brown, who was previously an assistant at Nebraska for 24 years across two stints before serving as a senior offensive analyst under Frost, has filled the void in recent workouts.
“For Coach Held to be gone, it’s not a bad replacement if you’ve got an experienced guy who knows what he’s doing and been around the game for so long,” Stepp said. “So much knowledge. Then outside of football a really good guy and helps you with things off the field as well. Just the overall person he is and the coach has really helped us throughout the season. Nothing really has changed — he’s always been there for us.”
Frost, who was a player at Nebraska when Brown was an assistant, said it’s been a blast from the past to hear Brown once again being vocal during practice.
“It kind of takes me back,” Frost said. “I hope I have that much energy when I’m his age. He’s certainly aged well and taken care of himself and brings a lot of energy to everything he does.”
Huskers ready for heavy dose of traditional Big Ten play
Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Ben Stille is more than familiar with this weekend’s opponent: the Wisconsin Badgers. He has played against UW three times and even earned his first start against the Badgers in 2017.
So he’s familiar with Wisconsin’s run-heavy tendencies. Rush yards account for 58% of Wisconsin’s offensive production, the most in the Big Ten, and UW runs the ball on over 66% of its plays. After back-to-back games against the conference’s leading passing offenses, the Badgers offer a heavy dose of traditional Big Ten play.
“That’s what we get a lot of in the Big Ten obviously, those run-heavy teams,” Stille said. “There’s not a ton of Ohio State and Purdue offenses, those are kind of the outliers. That’s what we get prepared for and that’s what you come here to play is those run-heavy teams.”
It’s a similar style to Minnesota and Iowa — Nebraska's other remaining opponent on the schedule — another rivalry and trophy game.
“They’re big up front obviously,” Stille said. “Physical when they run the ball, they do a good job of mixing gap scheme and zone scheme. They’re a little bit like Iowa in their stretch scheme, get you moving laterally, trying to get you out of your gap, cutting you on the backside. So it’s really just about doing your job, staying in your gap, getting some penetration.”
The final two games should provide opportunities for these Huskers to notch a win against a ranked opponent, something they haven’t done even since Stille has been with the program.
“Obviously there haven’t been a ton of overwhelmingly joyous moments for my class or a lot of the older guys, so (we’re) really just wanting to do right by that,” Stille said. “Send these older guys out on a good note.”
Stille, Domann 'shed a few tears' together
Even Ben Stille, usually stoic and soft spoken, couldn’t hide his emotions after learning that JoJo Domann had played his last game as a Husker.
Stille knew before Nebraska’s 26-17 loss to Ohio State that Domann planned to play his final game against the Buckeyes, but the finality didn’t sink in until the classmates said goodbye in the postgame locker room.
That’s when Stille and Domann “shed a few tears” together in the locker room.
“I was just overcome with emotion,” Stille said. (I’ve) been through a lot with him. (He is) one of the guys I'm closest with on the team at this current moment, so that was tough for me — just knowing that it's gonna be the last time I'm going to be on the field with him, possibly for the rest of my life.”
Williams 'progressing well,' could return this season
Scott Frost said safety Deontai Williams is “progressing well” toward a return to the field and has a “good chance” to play again this season.
Williams misses the Purdue and Ohio State games with a knee injury he suffered while intercepting a pass against Minnesota. He’s tallied 46 tackles and four interceptions this season.
