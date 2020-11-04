Husker notes: Rotating O-linemen good for Huskers now and in the future

“I think they learned a lot about themselves in the process of having that first game, especially a game against a really good defensive line, a really good defense,” Austin said.

Quick hits

» Austin said Northwestern’s defense — and the veteran linebackers in particular — have excellent gap discipline. Rarely is anyone out of position on runs, he said, meaning a physical game is looming for the Huskers.

» In his first game holding his additional title as run-game coordinator, Austin said little changed from a “functionality” perspective. His in-game responsibilities won’t be much different, he said.

“It’s more or less about making sure that we keep the main thing the main thing and that we’re not going and straying off to other places in the run game,” Austin said.

» Nebraska players have responded well to the COVID-19 pandemic since it arrived in March, Austin said. That included last weekend, when the Huskers stayed safe on Halloween weekend and have never come close to the rash of positive tests seen elsewhere in the Big Ten.