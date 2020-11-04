Husker notes: Rotating O-linemen good for Huskers now and in the future

Nebraska found ways for 13 offensive linemen to see the field in some fashion against Ohio State. Expect a similar trend to continue against Northwestern and beyond.
O-line coach Greg Austin said Wednesday there is dual motivation in mixing younger players into the game. Redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart led the way with 56 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, while eight others saw at least six plays on the line.
“It’s all in an effort to continue to evolve the young guys but then also to keep the old guys healthy,” Austin said.
That was most obvious at left guard, where senior Boe Wilson got the start and played 28 snaps while redshirt freshman Ethan Piper logged 30. Austin said that arrangement will continue this season and NU will “filter in” younger blockers when possible. Piper and true freshman Turner Corcoran — who played nine snaps late at left tackle — are two in particular the Huskers want to develop now.
“Once those guys learn it, it only takes a couple times for them to learn it and then they’re ready to go,” Austin said. He called Corcoran an “arrow-up guy” while adding about the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Piper, “I can’t say enough about the athlete the kid is.”
Other non-starters to earn action were Trent Hixson, Will Farniok, Broc Bando, Brant Banks, Matt Sichterman and Christian Gaylord.
“I think they learned a lot about themselves in the process of having that first game, especially a game against a really good defensive line, a really good defense,” Austin said.
Quick hits
» Austin said Northwestern’s defense — and the veteran linebackers in particular — have excellent gap discipline. Rarely is anyone out of position on runs, he said, meaning a physical game is looming for the Huskers.
» In his first game holding his additional title as run-game coordinator, Austin said little changed from a “functionality” perspective. His in-game responsibilities won’t be much different, he said.
“It’s more or less about making sure that we keep the main thing the main thing and that we’re not going and straying off to other places in the run game,” Austin said.
» Nebraska players have responded well to the COVID-19 pandemic since it arrived in March, Austin said. That included last weekend, when the Huskers stayed safe on Halloween weekend and have never come close to the rash of positive tests seen elsewhere in the Big Ten.
“There’s not been this big wave of infections from the coronavirus,” Austin said. “… Excited about what they did in their private hours to be a professional, just like they’ve been a professional throughout this whole process.”
» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Northwestern’s attack is more multiple than in the past under new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who was previously at Boston College. Some of it is pro-style, with multi-tight end sets and a power run game. Some is college spread, with quarterback runs and tempo.
» Outside linebackers have struck a good feel for their versatile role in the defense, Chinander said. They’re outside 'backers in the base 3-4 scheme, but are essentially defensive ends on the line of scrimmage when Nebraska goes to a nickel package. Among the players the Huskers used most in those roles against Ohio State were JoJo Domann, Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson, Nick Henrich and Pheldarius Payne.
“You’ve got to find a way to effectively use your personnel and the effective way to use a lot of those guys is some hand in the ground, some standing up,” Chinander said. “So I think they’ve done a really great job.”