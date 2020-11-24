Husker notes: Running back for Iowa is wait-and-see; Coordinators say no excuses, just better play

Lubick said that with NU playing a variety of freshmen and newcomers — particularly at receiver, but also running back — the path to a more efficient attack starts with coaches simplifying their teachings so playmakers can react instead of overthink.

“Are they getting thrown into the fire a little more before they’re ready? I don’t know,” Lubick said. “At the end of the day, our opponents don’t care if we’re playing freshmen or seniors. So they gotta be ready to play.”

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Nebraska is “probably not” exactly where it wants to be with defensive personnel for how it wants to stop the run or for its full scheme in general. But the fixes must come from the coaches, he added, and the players are talented enough to complete the task.

“We’ve got to get them more ready to play football and we’ve got to find a way to help them be better at their jobs, help them succeed on the field,” Chinander said. “I don’t want to sit here and say we need different players because that’s not an excuse. We’ve got to play with the guys that we’ve got and we’ve got good ones. I don’t want to take anything away from the guys we’ve got. They can do this.”

Iowa has NU’s attention