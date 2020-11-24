Husker notes: Running back for Iowa is wait-and-see; Coordinators say no excuses, just better play

The physical nature of the position, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said on Tuesday, requires teams to have more than one running back they feel good about.
Right now, NU has senior Dedrick Mills, who has missed most of the last two games with an injury, and sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, who in essence became the starting running back in Mills’ absence. Three freshmen — Marvin Scott, Ronald Thompkins and Rahmir Johnson — have combined for 22 carries this season.
“You’ve got to have at least four running backs who can play,” Lubick said. “I say ‘can play,’ I mean they can all be trusted to carry the ball, pass protect, make plays with their hands. And we feel that we have that.”
Lubick then said he didn’t know how the running back rotation would unfold Friday.
“Each guy has his strengths and weaknesses, and we try to capitalize on those,” Lubick said.
Coordinators: No excuses, just better play
Third downs have been trouble downs for Nebraska on offense and defense through four games. Both coordinators Tuesday declined to indulge in any excuses for the struggles.
The Huskers rank 111th nationally in third-down conversions on offense, hitting at just a 32% clip. The defense sits at 121st in conversions allowed at 54%. In Saturday’s loss to Illinois, the offense faced average third downs of 9.8 yards while the Blackshirts were dealing with an average of third-and-3.9.
Lubick said that with NU playing a variety of freshmen and newcomers — particularly at receiver, but also running back — the path to a more efficient attack starts with coaches simplifying their teachings so playmakers can react instead of overthink.
“Are they getting thrown into the fire a little more before they’re ready? I don’t know,” Lubick said. “At the end of the day, our opponents don’t care if we’re playing freshmen or seniors. So they gotta be ready to play.”
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Nebraska is “probably not” exactly where it wants to be with defensive personnel for how it wants to stop the run or for its full scheme in general. But the fixes must come from the coaches, he added, and the players are talented enough to complete the task.
“We’ve got to get them more ready to play football and we’ve got to find a way to help them be better at their jobs, help them succeed on the field,” Chinander said. “I don’t want to sit here and say we need different players because that’s not an excuse. We’ve got to play with the guys that we’ve got and we’ve got good ones. I don’t want to take anything away from the guys we’ve got. They can do this.”
Iowa has NU’s attention
If there was ever a week for Nebraska players to be unmotivated, this isn’t it. Not against their lone Big Ten border rival and a program that has won five straight against the Huskers.
Chinander, who played for Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz during his playing career from 1998-2002, called the rivalry “super high” even though NU didn’t join the Big Ten until 2011.
“Everybody wants to win this game and everybody better leave it all on the field on this one because this is a game that is super, super important not only to our program but also the state of Nebraska,” Chinander said.
Eight Iowa natives dot the Husker roster, including a pair of former Hawkeye transfers in offensive lineman Ezra Miller and receiver Oliver Martin. Of the group, only Martin is likely to play Friday after receiving news of his eligibility earlier this month. The junior made his debut last weekend against Illinois and made a pair of catches for 30 yards while also returning a punt for seven yards.
“I think he’s got some confidence,” Lubick said of Martin. “And playing against a school he used to be at is a big deal and I’m sure that’s going to help him.”
Other players to speak Tuesday — receiver Levi Falck, Farniok and defensive lineman Casey Rogers — all acknowledged the importance of the Iowa rivalry. Farniok said losing consecutive games to the Hawkeyes on last-second field goals only reinforces the drive to avoid little mistakes throughout the game.
“To beat a team like this that’s extremely disciplined, you have to make sure your trust is disciplined and doing everything right,” Farniok said.
Falck catching on
Falck saw Adrian Martinez roll left and load up to pass. In the middle of the end zone, Falck was open and anticipating an easy catch.
Then, near disaster. Freshman receiver Zavier Betts streaked across the field and lunged for the football he thought was meant for him.
“Last second I saw a black jersey fly across and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” Falck said Tuesday. “Luckily the ball just popped up nice and easy for me.”
Indeed, the South Dakota grad transfer completed his first touchdown reception as a Husker late in Nebraska’s 41-23 loss to Illinois, grabbing the deflected ball with his right hand. On the season the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Circle Pines, Minnesota, has five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in four games.
Falck, who joined the team in the summer, said Nebraska’s offense uses similar concepts to what he learned at South Dakota and that it was just a matter of nailing down terminology and banking practice reps. He said whether quarterback Luke McCaffrey or Martinez starts Friday against Iowa doesn’t matter much from his perspective because of how extensively he’s worked with both.
Quick hits
» Lubick believed McCaffrey's pass moved forward on the first play of the game vs. Illinois. Officials on the field ruled it a fumble, and Big Ten replay officials did not believe they had a good angle from which to overrule the call. "What we were told from the officials, is that they looked at it," Lubick said.
» Receiver Omar Manning is “a day-to-day situation,” Lubick said. The key to getting the touted junior-college transfer back on the field is to get him healthy. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder appeared briefly in the Northwestern game but otherwise has yet to see the field because of the undisclosed injury.
“He was making a lot of progress, we just have some health setbacks,” Lubick said.
» Farniok said Martinez has responded well this week ahead of a possible return to a starting quarterback job Friday. Said Farniok: “He’s a fighter.”
» Accountability between players is strong, Rogers said. That mostly starts with the Nebraska veterans, he said — front-seven players like Ben Stille, Colin Miller and Will Honas are among those on the defense. Perhaps that wavered in practices leading into the Illinois game. “They hold that standard pretty tight,” Rogers said. “I think last week maybe that standard wasn’t held as tight as it should be and that’s what happens when things go that way. But that’s another thing that we learned.”
» Chinander said he wasn’t sure where the Huskers would be mentally following an emotional win over Penn State and a tough loss to Illinois. But he said they’ve had “good spirits” and lots of energy in recent days. “I give nothing but compliments to the team for their attitude in coming in to work Sunday night and Monday morning,” Chinander said.
