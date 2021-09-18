Husker notes: Running back Rahmir Johnson has first start; Gabe Ervin goes down with injury

Johnson’s speed makes him “a little bit different,” Frost said. The position group is so even that the Huskers will continue to play whoever competes the best in practice.

Tight ends make impactful return

Nebraska played with its top two tight ends for the first time this season. And their considerable ability showed.

The status of both Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek was unclear entering the week. Allen was recovering from a head injury against Buffalo, and Vokolek was ramping up for his season debut after a camp setback. Both were key blockers in the run game and combined for seven catches and 81 yards.f

“Give ‘em heck,” Allen said of the game plan at the position.

Allen’s six grabs (for 43 yards) were a career high, with many coming in key moments. Vokolek reeled in a 38-yarder on a throwback play down the right side that set up an Adrian Martinez touchdown run two plays later.

Both players knew early in the week they would be factors in Norman. Allen said he cleared concussion protocol Thursday and knew Vokolek would be back as well.