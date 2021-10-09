Husker notes: Scott Frost doesn't regret not going for field goal on Nebraska's first drive

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said the Huskers know the difference between wins and defeats is a single issue here or there rather than some systemic failing. Defenders, for example, will continue to hold their own meetings to study film whether coaches are around or not. That’s how seriously they take their craft and commitment to each other.

“Just a lot of respect for the player-led leadership we have on this team,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “I know we’re going to bounce back. I know our focus is already on Minnesota.”​

What if the refs whistled?

How different would Saturday’s game have been if the referees had whistled Adrian Martinez’s final run dead before his fumble? Or if they didn’t call the pass interference on JoJo Domann? Or if they hadn’t brought the “disconcerting signals” call out of the rulebook’s crevices.

Nebraska can’t thin that way, according to team captain Austin Allen. The Huskers won’t ever get every call they want. But they could play better after the deflating ones.

“Yeah, we don't get calls,” Allen said. “That’s nothing new, though, and we can't let refs dictate how we play. It's a left hook, and you’ve got to respond with a right hook.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Evan Bland Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH. Follow Evan Bland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today