Husker notes: Scott Frost doesn't regret not going for field goal on Nebraska's first drive

LINCOLN — Nebraska could’ve kicked a field goal on its opening drive — in a game that was eventually decided by three points.
But Scott Frost didn’t come to the stadium hoping for overtime. He came hoping for a win.
So he called a run play for Adrian Martinez. Right side. Frost considered calling a timeout when he saw a Michigan defender shift to that side late, but he thought the Huskers could block him.
He was wrong. Brad Hawkins tackled Martinez for a loss of one. And in the end, the Huskers lost by three points.
Frost doesn’t regret his decision. He believes aggression wins, and Nebraska could’ve won without the field goal if it held on to the 29-26 lead it took with 7:06 to play.
They didn’t, but not because the Huskers tried for a touchdown instead of a field goal. Frost won’t apologize for trusting his players.
“I didn’t think we were going to win the game with field goals,” Frost said. “We’ve been really good in the red zone on the 1- and 2-yard line. I trust our guys more than I’ve ever trusted this team. I want to give them a chance.”
Connor Culp walked off the field holding his helmet and a frown. The Nebraska kicker was alone with his thoughts over a potential game-winning field goal he never got to try.
Reaction from the Huskers again reflected the so-close theme of the season. Michigan coaches stopped briefly to congratulate quarterback Adrian Martinez, who shook his head in disappointment. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt lifted his arm and dropped it, letting out a yell as he moved toward the end zone exit in the northwest corner.
A Nebraska staffer encouraged defensive back Quinton Newsome. “Keep your head up,” he told the sophomore. “Keep fighting.”
Receiver Omar Manning was among the last off the field, jogging straight-faced after greeting his family on the east sideline.
Scott Frost said his final emotion was surprise more than anything. He believed Nebraska would score on its final drive with 84 seconds left. Instead a turnover on downs sealed another narrow Husker loss as fans filed for the exits.
Damion Daniels didn’t hesitate. Asked how he felt as Nebraska and Michigan took their physical battle of wills deep into the fourth quarter, the 325-pound defensive lineman bobbed his head emphatically.
He was good to go.
So was the rest of Nebraska’s defense for most of the night. The Blackshirts came up with what seemed a game-changing turnover when safety Deontai Williams intercepted Michigan QB Cade McNamara late in the game. The group allowed a touchdown and pair of field goals the rest of the way.
But after forcing three straight punts to start the evening, the group managed to get just one more from there. Daniels, who finished with four tackles and was constantly disrupting Michigan runs, said the Wolverines didn’t surprise with their scheme. UM threw an interception, allowed a sack and trailed in a game for the first time all season.
Inside linebackers Nick Henrich (15 tackles) and Luke Reimer (12) led Nebraska in tackles while corner Cam Taylor-Britt finished with 11 to go with three pass breakups, all on deep balls.
“They did everything that we were taught and everything they did on film,” Daniels said. “It just came down to executing. ... We’re there. We’ve just got to see the results.”
The progress Nebraska sees in practice and games continues to not be reflected in the win-loss record. But players insisted Saturday the team remains as close as ever.
How? Linebacker Nick Henrich said faith in the coaching staff player leadership has kept everyone together even as the close losses pile up.
“Losing is hard, you know what I’m saying?” Henrich said. “We’ve just got to find a way to get these wins. But the improvement’s there and the unity’s there for this team.”
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said the Huskers know the difference between wins and defeats is a single issue here or there rather than some systemic failing. Defenders, for example, will continue to hold their own meetings to study film whether coaches are around or not. That’s how seriously they take their craft and commitment to each other.
“Just a lot of respect for the player-led leadership we have on this team,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “I know we’re going to bounce back. I know our focus is already on Minnesota.”
How different would Saturday’s game have been if the referees had whistled Adrian Martinez’s final run dead before his fumble? Or if they didn’t call the pass interference on JoJo Domann? Or if they hadn’t brought the “disconcerting signals” call out of the rulebook’s crevices.
Nebraska can’t thin that way, according to team captain Austin Allen. The Huskers won’t ever get every call they want. But they could play better after the deflating ones.
“Yeah, we don't get calls,” Allen said. “That’s nothing new, though, and we can't let refs dictate how we play. It's a left hook, and you’ve got to respond with a right hook.”