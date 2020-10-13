Husker notes: Scott Frost doesn't want artificial crowd noise in Big Ten stadiums

With just some close friends and family allowed in Big Ten stadiums on game days, artificial crowd noise may be added in to create a game-like atmosphere.
Scott Frost isn’t a fan.
“I think it’s annoying to have fake crowd noise in your ear all the time,” Frost said. “I hope it’s regulated and monitored so people don’t have speakers right behind the visiting bench. I hope it’s conducive to at least being able to think."
Having no crowd noise would reduce the stress of play calling, Frost said, adding he had no part in making the decision to allow the artificial noise.
Huskers are starting a fire
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke said the competition in practices over the last several weeks has been so significant, "we've started a fire ourselves."
"It's a good thing we have an opponent in a week or so, so we can take our anger out on them," Dismuke said.
Dismuke played through an undisclosed neck injury last season that he called "mind-blowing." Cam Taylor-Britt, who also played through injuries last season, said he appreciates Dismuke's toughness.
"He's an older guy and I was a younger guy, and I feel like we're on the same page now," Taylor-Britt said. "We have that chemistry just a little bit more. He's always lifted me up and I'm always lifting him up. He was a strong guy last year. I commend him on that."
Watching on TV
NU players are trying to make the most of not playing right now by tuning into NFL games and college football in other conferences to learn. Kade Warner invites other players over to his place to watch football on Monday and Thursday nights, junior tight end Austin Allen said.
“We’ll have a whiteboard in the living room, and (Warner will) say, ‘Let me talk you through this defense. Let me talk you through this offense,’” Allen said.
Taylor-Britt said he also tries to watch other football games with a critical eye and said he sees a lack of communication.
“When I watch football now I watch from a perspective like I'm playing the game, so I try to call some of our calls to their offensive plays on the game sometimes,” Taylor-Britt said
From what Frost has seen watching football, he thinks changes in routine because of the pandemic have favored offenses.
“I don’t know if that will happen in our league,” Frost said. “There’s a lot of really good defenses in our league, so we’ll find out in a couple of weeks.”
