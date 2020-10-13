Husker notes: Scott Frost doesn't want artificial crowd noise in Big Ten stadiums

With just some close friends and family allowed in Big Ten stadiums on game days, artificial crowd noise may be added in to create a game-like atmosphere.

Scott Frost isn’t a fan.

“I think it’s annoying to have fake crowd noise in your ear all the time,” Frost said. “I hope it’s regulated and monitored so people don’t have speakers right behind the visiting bench. I hope it’s conducive to at least being able to think."

Having no crowd noise would reduce the stress of play calling, Frost said, adding he had no part in making the decision to allow the artificial noise.

Huskers are starting a fire

Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke said the competition in practices over the last several weeks has been so significant, "we've started a fire ourselves."

"It's a good thing we have an opponent in a week or so, so we can take our anger out on them," Dismuke said.

Dismuke played through an undisclosed neck injury last season that he called "mind-blowing." Cam Taylor-Britt, who also played through injuries last season, said he appreciates Dismuke's toughness.